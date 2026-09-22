Mark Wood, England pacer, announces retirement from international cricket

England pacer Mark Wood called time on his international career on Tuesday. The 36-year-old fast bowler leaves as a two-time World Cup champion, having played a key role in England’s limited-overs success while also producing memorable moments in Test cricket. Wood made his England debut against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2015 and went on to claim 119 wickets in 38 Tests. England pacer Mark Wood announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. (AFP)

His Test career included four Ashes campaigns, with his first series producing one of his most enduring moments. At Trent Bridge in 2015, Wood claimed the wicket that completed England’s Ashes victory, securing the urn in his maiden series against Australia.

Eight years later, he again became a central figure in an Ashes comeback. His express pace and attacking spell at Headingley in 2023 helped England respond after falling 2-0 behind in the series, which eventually ended level.

He was also a part of the side that lifted the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil, finishing the tournament with 18 wickets. His pace was a defining feature of that campaign, with Wood regularly touching speeds of around 95mph.

Three years later, Wood added another global title to his collection. He took nine wickets across four matches as England won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. His T20I career finished with 54 wickets from 38 appearances, leaving him sixth on England’s all-time wicket-taking list in the format. He also collected 80 wickets in 70 ODIs.

“I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise, given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract,” Wood said in an official statement.

“I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year. Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play cricket with and against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved,” he added.

‘Privilege’ Wood's career was hampered by a plethora of injuries. He recently made his return in the 2025 Ashes Test against Australia after being on the sidelines for eight months due to knee surgery. However, he only bowled 11 overs before suffering swelling in the same left knee and then flew home for treatment.

Robert Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said that it was a privilege to watch Wood go about his business in international cricket.

“It’s been a privilege to watch the latter part of a great career. To have been a point of difference in Ashes series wins, two World Cup wins, and to have thrilled crowds every time he got the ball in his hand is something very few players achieve. He can look back with enormous pride on a career very well spent,” he said.