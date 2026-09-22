Cricket brings first gold for India: Harmanpreet’s women defend Asian Games crown with crushing win over Sri Lanka
India win back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in women’s cricket, with Smriti Mandhana’s 79 setting up a commanding victory over Sri Lanka.
Four days into the Asian Games 2026, India have clinched their first gold medal, with the women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, delivering the result with a thumping 147-run win over Sri Lanka in the final. In a repeat of the 2023 final, the Indian batters put on quite the show, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 as India posted a strong 216/3. Sri Lanka, in response, were bundled out for 69.
India had already defeated Sri Lanka three years ago in Hangzhou and, more recently, in last week’s Asia Cup final, before making it three wins in a row against them in big-ticket multi-nation finals. The win takes India's medal tally to 7, after Suchika Tariyal's MMA bronze and five from shooting.
Smriti Mandhana’s 79 laid the foundation for the highest total by a women’s team at the Games. In the process, Mandhana added another feather to her already illustrious cap, becoming the first woman to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket, just two days after becoming the lead run-getter in women's T20Is.
Deep Dive
With the boundary ropes pulled in, Mandhana and Shafali Verma’s eyes lit up as they feasted on the Sri Lankan bowlers, blasting 67 runs inside the Powerplay. The duo matched each other shot for shot, with both taking the attack to Chamari Athapaththu. Shafali began the fifth over with two sixes, before Mandhana belted a third as the 19-run over brought up their fifty partnership. Shafali surpassed Laura Wolvaardt to take her tally to 863 runs in 2026 before a reverse sweep brought about her dismissal. Her last five scores now include a century and two fifties.
Mandana refuses to stop
Mandhana continued the assault, striking seven sixes. During her 97-run stand with Verma, the duo completed 4,000 runs batting together in women’s T20Is. Promoting Harmanpreet Kaur to No. 3 was a deliberate move, with the belief that the India skipper could find some form, but she departed for a scratchy 17 off 19 balls. Her dismissal brought Richa Ghosh to the crease, with the wicketkeeper batter also having struggled for form, but she quickly found her rhythm, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 22 balls.
Sri Lanka's underwhelming chase
Sri Lanka’s response was in stark contrast to how the Indian counterparts had fared. It took Shafali just three overs to land the first blows, and before Sri Lanka knew it, they were struggling at 49/6. Athapaththu was the only batter who looked comfortable, hitting five boundaries, while five of their seven batters failed to reach double figures. After the first two overs from Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma, Harman turned to her spinner, after which the Lankan batting unravelled. Shafali began the demolition, Sree Charane added to the misery, before Deepti Sharma's 3/6 knocked the stuffing out of the opposition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More