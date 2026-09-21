Suchika Tariyal wins India’s first MMA medal at Asian Games, clinches bronze

The 2026 Asian Games mark the debut of MMA, with BMX, teqball, padel, surfing, and virtual taekwondo being the other sports. Suchika had assured a bronze on Sunday itself after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

When the official called the two opponents to the stage to announce the winner, Suchika initially refused to go up, seemingly anticipating the verdict. However, after the Indian coaches asked her to do so, she hesitantly walked up, only to walk back in tears.

Suchika Tariyal won India’s first medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) at the Asian Games 2026 , clinching bronze on Monday, though it was not without drama. The 36-year-old went down against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional -60kg semi-final. The seasoned Indian campaigner fought hard, taking the bout into overtime, but the judges ultimately ruled against her, leaving the fighter dejected as she walked back.

Suchika had made her MMA debut in 2017 before taking a seven-year break from the sport while continuing to compete successfully in Judo and Ju-Jitsu. It was in 2024 that she signed a multi-year contract with BRAVE Combat Federation in the Women's Strawweight division. Suchika eventually returned to professional MMA at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain in December 2024.

All you need to know about Suchika Suchika has been a national-level judoka, and she also reached the bronze medal bout at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, she began her sporting journey aged 12 after an incident of eve-teasing. The incident motivated her to take up judo as a means of self-defence. She then established herself as an international-level judoka, representing the country in more than 20 international competitions.

Suchika is also an eight-time National Judo Champion. Moreover, she won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she made her presence felt in the Women’s -57 kg category, narrowly missing out on the podium finish.

Apart from her sporting career, Suchika was appointed as a Head Constable in CISF and subsequently joined the Department of Sports, Haryana, as a Junior Coach.