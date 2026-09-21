Asian Games 2026 Day 3 LIVE: Shooting stars eye more medals; India-Pakistan clashes, kabaddi and MMA in focus
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live updates: Follow latest updates from India's campaign at Aichi-Nagoya.
- 1 Mins agoThumping win in soft tennis
- 5 Mins agoWhat a comeback!
- 12 Mins agoGreat start from India in soft tennis
- 17 Mins agoIndia also in action in Sepaktakraw
- 24 Mins agoSoft tennis underway
- 25 Mins agoIs the scoring system for soft tennis same?
- 29 Mins agoBut, what is soft tennis?
- 32 Mins agoThe first event for the day is…
- 49 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Live updates: After an eventful Day 2, India will look to add to its medal tally on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026. Shooting will once again be in focus, with the men’s 10m air rifle individual and team finals on the schedule. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will be among India’s participants. There are also men’s and women’s individual and team skeet events. Suchika Tariyal has already assured India of an MMA medal, but she will aim to finish higher in the traditional 60kg event. India’s kabaddi teams will also begin their campaigns, while there will be two India vs Pakistan clashes in table tennis....Read More
Thumping win in soft tennis
The Indian pair of Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari have put on quite a show against the Cambodian pair, winning all five games in the group-stage fixture -- 4-1, 4-0, 4-2, 4-1, 4-2.
They will next face Mongolia in their second group game in about half an hour.
What a comeback!
This is very impressive in how the Indian team made a comeback. They were trailing 5-10 at the first time-out, before winning the next five points to level the score at 10-all. The set is for 21 points.
Great start from India in soft tennis
The Indian pair of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena have taken the opening three games -- 4-1, 4-0 and 4-2.
India also in action in Sepaktakraw
India are up against Japan in the men's team regu Group B match.
Yes, it's the same sport...foot-volleyball, played on a badminton-like court, with teqball-like acrobatics.
India is currently trailing 4-6 in the match.
Soft tennis underway
Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena get India's soft tennis campaign underway in the mixed doubles category against Cambodia's Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun.
Is the scoring system for soft tennis same?
No. There is no 15-30-40 system in this sport like in lawn tennis. The first player/pair to win four points, wins the game. There is deuce at 3-all, after which the player/pair must win the next consecutive points to win the game. Singles are best of seven games, while in doubles, it's best of nine.
But, what is soft tennis?
It's basically the tennis we know, but played with a hollow, soft rubber ball that's more susceptible to wind and spins far more easily than regular tennis balls. This sport originated in Japan, and then spread fast through Asia and Eastern Europe. The racquet used is different as well -- lighter, more flexible, and strung at a lower tension.
The first event for the day is…
It’s soft tennis, which was introduced at the Asian Games in 1994. India sent its first-ever soft tennis team to the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, but the contingent failed to advance to the knockout stages in 2010, 2018 or 2023.
What is India's schedule for Day 3?
5:30 a.m.: Soft tennis - Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs Cambodia's Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun in mixed doubles Group B match.
5:30 a.m.: Wushu - Nyeman Wangsu in women's Changquan final.
5:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs Japan in men's team regu Group B match.
6:15 a.m.: Table tennis - India vs Pakistan in women's team Group F match.
6:15 a.m.: Shooting - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil in men's 10m air rifle individual qualification and team final.
6:30 a.m.: Soft tennis - Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj-Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar in mixed doubles Group B match.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill in men's individual skeet and team final Day 1.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's individual skeet and team final Day 1.
6:32 a.m.: Swimming - Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj in men's 50m backstroke heat.
6:46 a.m.: Swimming - Mani Akash in men's 50m freestyle heat.
6:50 a.m.: Swimming - Gitesh Shah in men's 50m freestyle heat.
7:06 a.m.: Swimming - Dhanush Suresh in men's 100m breaststroke heat.
7:30 a.m.: Soft tennis - Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena vs South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in mixed doubles Group B match.
8:00 a.m.: Mixed Martial Arts: Suchika Tariyal vs Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in women's traditional 60kg semifinal.
9:00 a.m.: Shooting - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil in men's 10m air rifle individual final (subject to qualification).
9:30 a.m.: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in women's Pool B match.
9:45 a.m.: Kabaddi - India vs Japan in Men's Group A match.
11:30 a.m.: Badminton - India vs Bangladesh in men's team first round.
12 p.m.: Soft tennis - Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena in mixed doubles semifinals and final (subject to qualification).
2:45 p.m.: Boxing - Sumit vs Bunjong Sinsiri in men's 70kg Round of 32 bout.
3:15 p.m.: Wushu - Roshbina Devi vs Most Khatun in women's 60kg Round of 16 match.
3:30 p.m.: Table tennis - India vs Pakistan in men's team Group F match.
3:50 p.m.: Wushu - Aryan vs Shahzada Safi in men's 56kg Round of 16 match.
4:15 p.m.: Kabaddi - India vs. Bangladesh in women's Group A match.
Hello and welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to Day 3 coverage of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where India will be aiming to add to its medal tally. Stay tuned for more updates!