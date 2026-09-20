Deepika Sehrawat rewrites women’s hockey record books with eight-goal blitz to set Asian Games on fire
Deepika was at her best throughout the match, repeatedly troubling the Uzbekistan defence with her powerful drag-flicks from penalty corners.
Deepika Sehrawat shattered the record books with a stunning performance in India women’s hockey team’s opening match at the 2026 Asian Games. She scored eight goals, the most by a women’s player in the history of the Games, as India beat Uzbekistan 19-0. Deepika was at her best throughout the match, repeatedly troubling the Uzbekistan defence with her powerful drag-flicks from penalty corners. India kept winning penalty corners and Deepika made the most of them, finding the net time and again with her finishing. Uzbekistan simply had no answer to her threat, especially when India earned set-piece opportunities. But it was not just about Deepika, with India dominating across the pitch and keeping Uzbekistan under pressure for most of the match. The scoreline reflected that dominance, with India scoring freely across all four quarters.
For Deepika, it was a record-breaking outing and a memorable start to India’s Asian Games campaign, with her eight goals becoming the most scored by a women’s hockey player in a single match.
Deepika was India’s biggest threat from penalty corners, with her drag-flicks on point as she repeatedly tore through the Uzbek defence. Uzbekistan had no answers whenever India earned a penalty corner, especially when Deepika stepped up to take the shot. She scored an incredible eight goals (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st and 54th minute), with most of them coming from penalty corners. Deepika kept testing her drag-flicks from both PC batteries and found success time and again. Her power, accuracy and consistency made her the biggest threat for Uzbekistan, who struggled to contain her throughout the match.
Deep Dive
India vs Uzbekistan Highlights Asian Games
India miss a massive milestone
India’s 19-0 win over Uzbekistan is their third-biggest victory in Asian Games history and marks a strong start to Salima Tete’s side’s campaign. India’s biggest win at the continental Games came in 1982, when they defeated Hong Kong 22-0 in New Delhi. Their second-biggest victory came in 2018, when they beat Kazakhstan 21-0 in Jakarta.
India looked capable of challenging the 22-0 record when they entered the final quarter with a 16-0 lead. However, the pace dropped in the final 15 minutes, with India scoring only three more goals. They eventually finished with 19 on the scoreboard, still registering one of the biggest wins in their Asian Games history. Apart from Deepika, Ishika also completed her hat-trick.
While they fell short of the record, India’s dominant display was never in doubt. They controlled the game from the opening whistle and gave Uzbekistan little room to settle, making it a near-perfect start to their campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More