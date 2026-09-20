IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aims to brush aside Bangladesh in Asian Games semis

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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score, Asian Games: India will face Bangladesh in the second semi-final.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India will look to move one step closer to retaining their Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal when they face Bangladesh in the semi-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side entered the last four after a commanding eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final. India’s clinical performance underlined the depth and experience in their squad, with their established stars expected to once again lead the charge in the knockout stage. Bangladesh, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals without taking the field in their quarter-final. Their clash against China was abandoned because of rain, with Bangladesh progressing on the basis of their higher seeding. That leaves them facing a major test against an Indian side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent T20 cricket. India’s batting will once again be central to their hopes, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet among the key names in a powerful top order. Deepti Sharma also adds considerable value with both bat and ball, while India have several options in their bowling attack. For Bangladesh, captain Nigar Sultana and their experienced core will need to produce a disciplined performance if they are to disrupt India’s rhythm. ...Read More

Bangladesh, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals without taking the field in their quarter-final. Their clash against China was abandoned because of rain, with Bangladesh progressing on the basis of their higher seeding. That leaves them facing a major test against an Indian side that has enjoyed considerable success in recent T20 cricket. India’s batting will once again be central to their hopes, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet among the key names in a powerful top order. Deepti Sharma also adds considerable value with both bat and ball, while India have several options in their bowling attack. For Bangladesh, captain Nigar Sultana and their experienced core will need to produce a disciplined performance if they are to disrupt India’s rhythm.