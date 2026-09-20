India lose No.1 T20I ranking, England reclaim top spot after series whitewash over Sri Lanka

The Shreyas Iyer-led India might have won the three-match series against Afghanistan 3-0, but still, the Men in Blue have lost the number one ranking in the shortest format for the second time in 2026. Previously, England had reached the top spot after defeating India 4-0 earlier this year, and once again, the Three Lions have leapfrogged the T20 World Cup champions. The side led by Harry Brook became No.1 after beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in the three-match series on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer-led India have lost the No.1 ranking in the T20I format to England (Action Images via Reuters)

Both India and England have the same rating points (269), but India has a total of 17.201 points in 64 matches, while England has 11,021 in just 41 matches, resulting in the latter moving ahead of the former.

Both India and England faced off in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium earlier this year, producing an absolute run-scoring classic. However, the then Suryakumar Yadav-led side came out on top, and the hosts eventually won the tournament and defended their title.

England have been in red-hot form under the leadership of Harry Brook, winning 23 out of 26 T20Is ever since he took over as the white-ball captain. On the other hand, India recently won a series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, and these results came as a respite after Shreyas' tenure as captain got off to a bad start.

After Shreyas replaced Suryakumar Yadav as captain earlier this year, his first two assignments didn't go according to plan, as India lost 0-2 to Ireland and then 0-4 to England in the five-match series.

However, India bounced back by beating Zimbabwe 3-0 and then Afghanistan 3-0. The Men in Blue are now preparing to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games.

What did Brook say about the win? Speaking of England, the hosts defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third and final T20I on Sunday to clinch the series 3-0. Brook stepped up as the captain, winning the Player of the Series award. Earlier, he had smashed a century in the series opener as well.

Speaking about the win, the right-handed batter said, “It all comes down to adapting to conditions, really. We want to be a side where when the conditions aren't in our favour, we're still able to manufacture a win. And that might not be the prettiest, but I think we're doing that extremely well and we're definitely trending in the right direction.”

“Everybody stepped up in this series, especially lads who haven't played as much. Sonny Baker, for example, bowling three overs in the powerplay in two games is an amazing achievement, not to mention the amount of runs that a lot of people do in the powerplay as well, taking wickets. Liam Dawson again, awesome performer, Jos Buttler again. I could go through that whole team, but yeah, we're adapting to conditions really well. Every game's been slightly different, and we're playing the conditions extremely well,” he added.