Ranbir Kapoor carries Ganpati during visarjan, Alia Bhatt protects Raha from camera flashes. Watch
On Friday evening, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were spotted taking their Ganesh for visarjan. Take a look.
On Friday evening, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at their Mumbai home for the Ganesh visarjan. The family dressed in traditional attire and posed for pictures before making their way. Alia held Raha close and even shielded her from the camera flashes as the paparazzi clicked away.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Ganesh visarjan
On Friday evening, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu dressed up for Ganesh visarjan. Dressed in a rust orange kurta and white pyjamas, Ranbir carried the Ganpati idol and said, “Ganpati bappa morya,” before heading his way. Dressed in a blue kurta set, Neetu held a thaali and joined him in the chant. Alia, who wore a pink-and-green kurta suit, held her daughter close. Raha, dressed in pastels, also clung to her mama. After posing for pictures, the family could be seen heading inside, while Alia walked carefully in reverse to shield Raha from the camera flashes.
In 2025 after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing and his consequent decision with Kareena Kapoor to not let their children, Taimur and Jehangir be photographed, Ranbir and Alia took a similar decision. Meeting the paparazzi informally, the couple asked them to stop taking pictures and videos of Raha. The couple reportedly also hinted that they might be forced to take legal action should the paparazzi not comply. Alia has also refrained from posting pictures of Raha on her Instagram since then, only posting pictures in which Raha's face is covered. She also deleted pictures she previously posted.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work
Ranbir starred in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in 2023. He has not been seen in a film since. He is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Ranbir plays Rama in Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the film will be released this Diwali, while the second part will be released in 2027. Love & War is also expected to be released next year.
Alia last starred in the YRF spy film Alpha this year, in which she played a trained assassin. She will also soon star in Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has Adesh Prasad’s Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up. The sequel to Tumbbad is also expected to hit screens next year. She has also produced the Prime Video show Don’t Be Shy, which will stream from September 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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