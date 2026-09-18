Salman Khan scolds his driver, hits him after car accidentally runs over fan’s foot amid crowd frenzy at Ganpati darshan

In the video, several fans can be seen surrounding Salman’s car in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the actor, leaving very little space for the vehicle to move. His security team also appeared to struggle to control the crowd. Amid the chaos, as Salman’s driver attempted to move the car, a fan’s foot allegedly came under the vehicle. Paparazzi could be heard asking the driver to move the car slightly backwards as the fan cried out in pain.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was recently spotted at politician Ashish Shelar’s residence to seek blessings during the Ganpati celebrations . During his visit, the actor was mobbed by fans, making it difficult for him to even leave the venue. Now, a video has surfaced online showing Salman apparently scolding his driver after a fan was allegedly hurt as the car tried to move through the crowd.

Salman appeared visibly angry and was seen hitting the driver’s hand while seemingly scolding him. He then asked the driver to move the car away from the crowd as the situation became increasingly chaotic.

While some fans initially called Salman’s behaviour “rude” after seeing him hit his driver, others praised the actor after the full video surfaced, saying he had taken the “right action”. One comment read, “This video make me proud as a Fan of Salman Bhai.” Another fan wrote, “He is the most humble superstar.” However, some users also criticised the actor, calling him “hypocrite and egoistic” for hitting his driver and scolding him over the incident.

Before this, the crowd had made it difficult for Salman to even reach his car. Fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar, while Salman was seen requesting them with folded hands to make way for him. However, when the situation did not appear to improve, a frustrated Salman eventually made his way towards his car.

Several videos showed the actor being pushed around as his security team tried to control the crowd. Amid the chaos, a child approached Salman to shake hands with him. The actor obliged and also stopped his security from pushing the child away. He then made sure the child was safely escorted out of the crowd before getting into his car.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20 and is also shooting for his upcoming film SVC63. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action thriller will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2027.

The actor also has Maatrubhumi in the pipeline. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was initially scheduled to release in April this year but has since been postponed, with no new release date announced so far.