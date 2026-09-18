Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘Fitness is about having the complete body, mind, and soul aligned…’
Learn from Sushmita Sen on what it means to be truly fit and healthy, going beyond the body.
What does it mean to be truly fit? Is it about being slim, maintaining a certain weight, or looking a specific way? Fitness is evaluated by physical appearance. But there is more to the story. Real fitness is holistic in nature.
Sushmita Sen addressed this at I.I.M.U.N.’s Role Model Series on 25 October, 2025, about why being thin is not necessarily the same as being truly fit.
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What did Sushmita Sen say?
"Being thin and being fit are very different things. Being thin is achievable very easily. I'll introduce you to a dietitian who will help you do it like this. But to be fit, you have to have mental health. You have to have physical endurance and discipline. Fitness is about having the complete body, mind, and soul aligned. That fitness requires you to have very strong mental aptitude and a great balance with the body's fitness."
What does it mean?
Here, the actor drew a clear distinction between being thin and truly fit. Weight loss can be achieved with the help of diet and exercise. But being truly fit goes beyond body size or appearance.
For the actor, true fitness lies in the alignment of body, mind, and soul. All these need to work in absolute harmony. This means you need to focus on improving physical strength while also working on discipline and emotional well-being.
Thinness is how a body looks. True fitness is about how a person feels and functions. Someone can be thin, but may not be physically strong or mentally well. So, real fitness is much more holistic, going beyond the numbers on scale and focus on a sustained state of wellbeing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More