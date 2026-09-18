Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘Fitness is about having the complete body, mind, and soul aligned…’

Sushmita Sen addressed this at I.I.M.U.N.’s Role Model Series on 25 October, 2025, about why being thin is not necessarily the same as being truly fit. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘There is no one way that beauty looks, according to me…’

What does it mean to be truly fit? Is it about being slim, maintaining a certain weight, or looking a specific way? Fitness is evaluated by physical appearance. But there is more to the story. Real fitness is holistic in nature.

What did Sushmita Sen say? "Being thin and being fit are very different things. Being thin is achievable very easily. I'll introduce you to a dietitian who will help you do it like this. But to be fit, you have to have mental health. You have to have physical endurance and discipline. Fitness is about having the complete body, mind, and soul aligned. That fitness requires you to have very strong mental aptitude and a great balance with the body's fitness."

What does it mean? Here, the actor drew a clear distinction between being thin and truly fit. Weight loss can be achieved with the help of diet and exercise. But being truly fit goes beyond body size or appearance.

For the actor, true fitness lies in the alignment of body, mind, and soul. All these need to work in absolute harmony. This means you need to focus on improving physical strength while also working on discipline and emotional well-being.

Thinness is how a body looks. True fitness is about how a person feels and functions. Someone can be thin, but may not be physically strong or mentally well. So, real fitness is much more holistic, going beyond the numbers on scale and focus on a sustained state of wellbeing.