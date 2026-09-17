Markets LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat, then fluctuate; NSE IPO starts taking orders today
Markets LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty had a muted start on Thursday after the US Fed Reserve raised interest rates and signalled further hikes. Elevated crude prices and a busy primary market, led by the National Stock Exchange of India's IPO opening, were expected to weigh on sentiment.
- 10 Mins agoSensex, Nifty open flat
- 22 Mins agoBSE Sensex slightly down in pre-market trade
- 27 Mins agoWhen is the next stock market holiday?
- 49 Mins agoInitial public offering set to raise whopping ₹22,600 crore
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoRates raised by 25 basis points in unanimous decision
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoNational Stock Exchange IPO rolls out today; check prices
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoSensex, Nifty up for a muted start
Markets today LIVE updates: Indian stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had a muted start on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled further hikes. Elevated crude prices and a busy primary market, led by the National Stock Exchange of India's IPO opening, were expected to weigh on sentiment....Read More
GIFT Nifty futures were trading around 23,224.5 points as of 7:58 am IST, indicating a flat start for the Nifty 50 index, which closed at 23,217.60 on Wednesday, according to data cited in a Reuters report.
The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in a unanimous decision, its first increase in more than three years. Updated quarterly projections showed that 16 of 18 policymakers expected at least one additional 25-basis-point increase by year-end.
Stock markets LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat, then fluctuate
Stock markets LIVE: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened flat and fluctuated in green and red on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled further hikes.
At 9:16 am, BSE SENSEX traded at 74,403.42, 66.97 points or 0.09 per cent up.
Sensex LIVE: BSE Sensex slightly down in pre-opening trade
Sensex LIVE: At 9:04 am on Thursday, BSE SENSEX numbers stood at 74,176.60, 159.85 or 0.22 per cent down
Stock market LIVE updates: When is the next stock market holiday?
Stock market LIVE updates: According to the roster on BSE website, the next stock market holiday will be observed on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
NSE IPO today LIVE: Initial public offering set to raise whopping ₹22,600 crore
NSE IPO today LIVE: At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is set to raise ₹22,600 crore ($2.4 billion), making it the second-largest IPO in India after Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s 2024 listing, which raised ₹27,900 crore, according to data mentioned in a Bloomberg report.
The price would value NSE at about 42.9 times its earnings for the year ended March. While that is a discount to domestic rival BSE Ltd., it is well above the roughly 24 to 25 times earnings multiple for some of the world's largest listed exchanges.
US Fed rate decision: Rates raised by 25 basis points in unanimous decision
US Fed rate decision: The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in a unanimous decision, its first increase in more than three years. Updated quarterly projections showed that 16 of 18 policymakers expected at least one additional 25-basis-point increase by year-end.
(Via Reuters)
NSE IPO updates: National Stock Exchange IPO rolls out today; check prices
NSE IPO updates: National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s long-awaited initial public offering starts taking orders on Thursday. The shares are being offered at ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 a share and will close for subscription on September 21.
NSE reduced the number of shares on offer to 126.44 million from 148.9 million planned earlier, according to its updated prospectus, according to a Bloomberg report. The offering is entirely a sale by existing shareholders, meaning the exchange won’t receive any of the proceeds.
Markets today LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty up for a muted start
Markets today LIVE updates: Indian stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had a muted start on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled further hikes. Elevated crude prices and a busy primary market, led by the National Stock Exchange of India's IPO opening, were expected to weigh on sentiment.