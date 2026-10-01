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India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Harmanpreet & Co. aim to extend decade-long dominance

By Prateek Srivastava
Oct 1, 2026, 12:11:53 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Follow latest updates of the rivalry clash at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium

india will take on Pakistan in men's hockey semifinal
india will take on Pakistan in men's hockey semifinal

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: India have never lost to Pakistan in the last decade. Today, they will look to extend that dominance against Pakistan in the blockbuster semifinal face-off at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, with an eye to returning to the Asian Games final and retaining the 2023 gold. The winner of this semifinal clash will take on either Malaysia or South Korea in the final on October 3.

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Follow all the updates here:
Oct 1, 2026, 12:11:53 IST

A close look at the decade-long dominance

Oct 1, 2026, 12:06:50 IST

How Pakistan reached the semifinal

beat Thailand 9-0, Pool B

beat Uzbekistan 5-1, Pool B

beat China 3-0, Pool B

lost to Malaysia 4-5, Pool B

beat Oman 7-2, Pool B

Pakistan finished second in Pool B after four wins in five matches, behind Malaysia, scoring 28 goals across the matches.

Oct 1, 2026, 12:02:01 IST

How India reached the semifinal

beat Indonesia 13-1, Pool A

beat Sri Lanka 16-1, Pool A

beat South Korea 8-2, Pool A

beat Japan 2-0, Pool A

beat Bangladesh 10-0, Pool A

India finished top of Pool A with five out of five wins, scoring 49 goals across the matches, and conceded just four.

Oct 1, 2026, 11:56:15 IST

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned for more updates!

Home Sports hockey India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Harmanpreet & Co. aim to extend decade-long dominance
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