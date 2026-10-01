India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Harmanpreet & Co. aim to extend decade-long dominance
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Follow latest updates of the rivalry clash at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: India have never lost to Pakistan in the last decade. Today, they will look to extend that dominance against Pakistan in the blockbuster semifinal face-off at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, with an eye to returning to the Asian Games final and retaining the 2023 gold. The winner of this semifinal clash will take on either Malaysia or South Korea in the final on October 3....Read More
A close look at the decade-long dominance
How Pakistan reached the semifinal
beat Thailand 9-0, Pool B
beat Uzbekistan 5-1, Pool B
beat China 3-0, Pool B
lost to Malaysia 4-5, Pool B
beat Oman 7-2, Pool B
Pakistan finished second in Pool B after four wins in five matches, behind Malaysia, scoring 28 goals across the matches.
How India reached the semifinal
beat Indonesia 13-1, Pool A
beat Sri Lanka 16-1, Pool A
beat South Korea 8-2, Pool A
beat Japan 2-0, Pool A
beat Bangladesh 10-0, Pool A
India finished top of Pool A with five out of five wins, scoring 49 goals across the matches, and conceded just four.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's hockey semifinal between India and Pakistan. Stay tuned for more updates!