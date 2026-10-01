India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: Harmanpreet & Co. aim to extend decade-long dominance

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india will take on Pakistan in men's hockey semifinal

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Games semi-final: India have never lost to Pakistan in the last decade. Today, they will look to extend that dominance against Pakistan in the blockbuster semifinal face-off at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, with an eye to returning to the Asian Games final and retaining the 2023 gold. The winner of this semifinal clash will take on either Malaysia or South Korea in the final on October 3.

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