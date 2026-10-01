India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asian Games semi-final: IND look to qualify for gold medal match; PAK already qualified

While India have sent a full-strength squad for the Asian Games, Sri Lanka have sent a second-string side for the competition with Sahan Arachchige being the captain.

Here are the full squads:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh.