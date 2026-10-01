India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asian Games semi-final: IND look to qualify for gold medal match; PAK already qualified
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Asian Games semi-final: Follow latest updates from India's semifinal match in men's cricket in Nisshin.
- 3 Mins agoBumrah to replace Yash Thakur!
- 7 Mins agoPitch expected to assist spin
- 11 Mins agoHow's the weather?
- 15 Mins agoWhat are the squads?
- 18 Mins agoHow did the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh unfold?
- 23 Mins agoPakistan reach the final
- 26 Mins agoWill Sooryavanshi play?
- 38 Mins agoWhat is the weather forecast for today?
- 45 Mins agoWhat happened in the quarterfinals for India and Sri Lanka?
- 47 Mins agoHow does the squad for the two teams look?
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Asian Games semi-final: India were to start their campaign in the quarterfinal round last Monday, but rain in Aichi washed out the Afghanistan clash, as it did for all four quarterfinal matches in men's cricket. Hence, the bigger question will be whether the weather will allow the semifinal today at all. The winner of the contest between India and Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the gold medal match on Saturday, October 3. ...Read More
India, the Asian champions, will be the favourite in the contest against Sri Lanka, whom they have beaten 23 times in 33 international T20 meetings.
Bumrah to replace Yash Thakur!
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in the playing XI, replacing Yash Thakur. The frontline pacer will hold the trump card for the Men in Blue, and the contest could be over in no time if Bumrah shows his class to rattle the Sri Lankan batters.
Pitch expected to assist spin
If the first semi-final is anything to go by, expect a lot of purchase for the spinners. The pitch is relatively slow and there would be a lot of assistance for the slower bowlers. Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi would hold the key for India as they would look to apply a chokehold and stop the free flowing Sri Lankan batters.
How's the weather?
The skies are clear and the match is set to start on time. Expect a full 40 overs contest and India start as the overwhelming favourites to reach the final and have a crack at defending their gold medal. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST, with play set to start at 10 AM.
What are the squads?
While India have sent a full-strength squad for the Asian Games, Sri Lanka have sent a second-string side for the competition with Sahan Arachchige being the captain.
Here are the full squads:
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.
Sri Lanka: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh.
How did the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh unfold?
The first semi-final was reduced to 13 overs per side due to the wet outfield. Bangladesh batted first to post 111/7 with Towhid Hridoy being the top-scorer with 42 runs. For Pakistan, Sufyan Moqim was the leading wicket-taker, scalping three wickets.
Pakistan then chased down the total with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Abdul Samad (30) and Hasan Nawaz (27) played quickfire knocks to help the Sahibzada Farhan-led side qualify for the gold medal match.
Pakistan reach the final
Pakistan defeat Bangladesh in the first semi-final by six wickets to reach the gold medal match and now they will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Sri Lanka.
Will Sooryavanshi play?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old, is unlikely to get a game as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are favourites to start as the frontline openers. The youngster will have to wait for his chances until the team management spearheaded by VVS Laxman decides to pull a rabbit out of the hat.
What is the weather forecast for today?
It's encouraging, with just 10% chance of rain. In fact, Pakistan and Bangladesh semifinal is currently underway and the conditions look fresh.
What happened in the quarterfinals for India and Sri Lanka?
Nothing. All four quarterfinal matches were washed out in Nisshin owing to relentless rain over the last week. Both teams progressed by virtue of being the higher-seeded side in the contest.
How does the squad for the two teams look?
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam
Sri Lanka Squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games men's semifinal match between India and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for live updates!