ICC rewards Virat Kohli after 55th ODI century as Shubman Gill’s crown in danger; England batter jumps 333 places

Shubman Gill held on to his position as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter, but the India captain is being given a run for his money by former skipper Virat Kohli, who continues to pile on the runs. Fresh off his 55th ODI century, which saw him produce a record-breaking innings for India in the series opener against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli was rewarded by the ICC, climbing to second in the rankings, moving ahead of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. Virat Kohli is closing in on Shubman Gill (AFP)

Kohli, who was previously on 767 points, gained 29 more to reach 796, while Gill also added 15 points to extend his tally to 816. The India captain, who scored a century of his own with a knock of 110 off 108 balls, remains at the top of the charts, but Kohli has narrowed the gap significantly.

Other movements England opener Tom Banton was the Player of the Match for scoring 126 off 105 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka and ended the series in 83rd position, gaining a whopping 333 places. Kusal Mendis, who aggregated 198 runs in the series, is at a career-best seventh position, while Ben Duckett has moved up four places to 15th.

In the latest weekly update that considers performances in the last two matches of the England versus Sri Lanka series and the first two of the South Africa versus Australia series apart from the Thiruvananthapuram match, Matthew Breetzke’s 136 runs including a century in the series opener in Durban has lifted him 19 places to 21st while David Miller returns to the rankings in 41st position after scoring 151 runs including a century in Johannesburg.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who also notched a ton in the second match as South Africa took a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series, has advanced 10 slots to 32nd position while Will Jacks (up six places to 71st) and Marco Jansen (up 42 places to 87th) have also progressed.

The ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings see left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj of South Africa and Kuldeep Yadav of India make headway. Maharaj’s six wickets in the two ODIs against Australia have lifted him three places to third, while Kuldeep’s haul of four for 40 in Thiruvananthapuram has lifted him four slots to fifth position.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is back in the top 10 after grabbing three wickets at the Wanderers while his team-mate Nathan Ellis (up two places to 15th), West Indies’ Jayden Seales (up four places to 22nd), Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage (up 12 places to 26th) and India’s M. Prasidh Krishna (up six places to 42nd) are others to move up the bowlers’ list.