Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: Archers aim for medal as they face tricky Korean test; Lovlina Borgohain in action later
Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: The Indian archery team will be gunning for the first medal of the day as they face the dominant South Korea side in the semi-final.
- 14 Mins agoIndia fifth in round 1 golf team event!
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoGolfers in action!
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoCheck India's schedule!
- 7:57 PM IST, Sept 29Hello and welcome
Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: India enters Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026 with strong medal opportunities across multiple events. In compound archery, three Indian teams have reached the semifinals, aiming for podium finishes before noon. In boxing, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, and Kapil Pokhariya have already secured medals and will fight in their respective semifinal bouts. Another major highlight features the Indian women’s hockey team taking on South Korea in the semifinals. Additionally, golf and wrestling kick off their campaigns, while contenders in shooting, squash, track cycling, and canoe slalom continue their push for medals....Read More
India fifth in round 1 golf team event!
Golf: India are currently fifth in the men's team event after Round 1, with Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in action.
Golfers in action!
Golf: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu are all set to begin their men's individual stroke play campaign.
Check India's schedule!
Here is India's schedule for September 30:
3:55 a.m. onwards: Golf - Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play Day 1.
5:30 a.m. onwards: Sepaktakraw - India in women's quadrant group games.
5:30 a.m. onwards: Esports - India in League of Legends group matches.
5:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs South Korea in compound women's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.
6:10 a.m.: Shooting - Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m rapid individual qualification Stage 1.
6:30 a.m.: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham in men's sprint qualification.
6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs Singapore in women's team quarterfinal.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - India in trap mixed team qualification.
7:00 a.m.: Track Cycling - Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka in women's keirin heats.
7:00 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak single semifinal.
7:23 a.m.: Wrestling - Nisha in women's freestyle 68kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
7:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.
7:30 a.m. onwards: Judo - Asmita Dev in women's 48kg elimination rounds, repechage and medal bouts.
7:47 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Sunil Kumar in men's greco-roman 87kg quarterfinal bout, followed by semifinal and final.
7:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs Thailand in compound mixed team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.
8:39 a.m. onwards: Golf - Pranavi Urs, Dikha Dagar and Aditi Ashok women's individual stroke play Day 1.
8:55 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Rina Sen in women's canoe single semifinal.
10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinals.
10:45 a.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinals.
10:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs South Korea in compound men's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.
11:00 a.m.: Shooting - India in trap mixed team final (if they qualify).
11:00 a.m.: Squash - India vs Kuwait in men's team quarterfinal.
12:00 p.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in men's 90kg semifinal.
3:30 p.m. onwards: Hockey - India vs South Korea in women's semifinal.
4:36 p.m. onwards: Sport Climbing - Joga Purty in women's speed 4 quarterfinal, followed by semifinals and final.
Dhakshineshwar Suresh vs Tesng Chun-hsin in men's singles third round.
Sumit Nagal vs Sergey Fomin in men's singles third round.
Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji in men's doubles quarterfinals.
Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineshwar Suresh in men's doubles quarterfinals.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Aichi-Nagoya in Japan as we take you through the action on Day 12 (September 30) for the all the Indian athletes competing today at the Asian Games 2026.