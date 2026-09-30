Asian Games 2026 Day 12 LIVE: Archers aim for medal as they face tricky Korean test; Lovlina Borgohain in action later

Here is India's schedule for September 30:

3:55 a.m. onwards: Golf - Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play Day 1.

5:30 a.m. onwards: Sepaktakraw - India in women's quadrant group games.

5:30 a.m. onwards: Esports - India in League of Legends group matches.

5:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs South Korea in compound women's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

6:10 a.m.: Shooting - Anish Bhanwala in men's 25m rapid individual qualification Stage 1.

6:30 a.m.: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham in men's sprint qualification.

6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs Singapore in women's team quarterfinal.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - India in trap mixed team qualification.

7:00 a.m.: Track Cycling - Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka in women's keirin heats.

7:00 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak single semifinal.

7:23 a.m.: Wrestling - Nisha in women's freestyle 68kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

7:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing - Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff races.

7:30 a.m. onwards: Judo - Asmita Dev in women's 48kg elimination rounds, repechage and medal bouts.

7:47 a.m. onwards: Wrestling - Sunil Kumar in men's greco-roman 87kg quarterfinal bout, followed by semifinal and final.

7:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs Thailand in compound mixed team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

8:39 a.m. onwards: Golf - Pranavi Urs, Dikha Dagar and Aditi Ashok women's individual stroke play Day 1.

8:55 a.m.: Canoe Slalom - Rina Sen in women's canoe single semifinal.

10:15 a.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Yang Chengyu of China in women's 60kg semifinals.

10:45 a.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova in women's 75kg semifinals.

10:55 a.m.: Archery - India vs South Korea in compound men's team semifinals, followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

11:00 a.m.: Shooting - India in trap mixed team final (if they qualify).

11:00 a.m.: Squash - India vs Kuwait in men's team quarterfinal.

12:00 p.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in men's 90kg semifinal.

3:30 p.m. onwards: Hockey - India vs South Korea in women's semifinal.

4:36 p.m. onwards: Sport Climbing - Joga Purty in women's speed 4 quarterfinal, followed by semifinals and final.

Dhakshineshwar Suresh vs Tesng Chun-hsin in men's singles third round.

Sumit Nagal vs Sergey Fomin in men's singles third round.

Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji in men's doubles quarterfinals.

Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineshwar Suresh in men's doubles quarterfinals.