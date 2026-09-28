WPL 2027 retentions: RCB, Mumbai Indians make bold calls as Grace Harris and G Kamalini lead the list of major releases

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s decision to release Grace Harris and Mumbai Indians' decision to move on from young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamilini emerged as two of the biggest calls, as all five Women’s Premier League franchises confirmed their retentions for the 2027 season on Monday. The five franchises have retained 63 players ahead of the WPL 2027 player auction, which will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi on October 28. The fifth edition of the tournament is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues with the WPL trophy. (PTI)

Defending champions RCB have retained 13 players, while Gujarat Giants have kept the largest group together with 15. Delhi Capitals have retained 13 players, with Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz retaining 11 each as teams begin shaping their squads for the first auction after the 2026 mega auction.

RCB retain Perry, release Grace Harris RCB have largely kept their title-winning core intact, with captain Smriti Mandhana joined by Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, K Prathyoosha and Sayali Satghare. Perry, who missed the 2026 campaign due to personal reasons, has made herself available for the upcoming season.

The champions have released Australian power-hitter Grace Harris, England spinner Linsey Smith and Indian pair Dayalam Hemlatha and Gautami Naik. RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan said Perry’s return gave the franchise greater flexibility while planning its squad, with four overseas players - Perry, Voll, Bell and de Klerk - already moving the retained group.

Mumbai Indians make big Kamalini call Two-time champions Mumbai Indians have retained captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous and Vaishnai Sharma. The retention keeps together most of MI’s established international core while leaving considerable room to add depth at the auction.

MI have released G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy and Milly Illingworth. Kamalini’s release is particularly notable because she was among the five players retained by Mumbai ahead of the 2026 mega auction, while Vaishnavi, who subsequently joined the squad as an injury replacement, has now been retained for 2027.