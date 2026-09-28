David Boon appointed Cricket Australia's Interim Chairman after fallout from BBL privatisation continues

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed the appointment of David Boon as the Interim Chairman, and his tenure at the helm will begin at the Annual General Meeting on October 28. The appointment was made after serving chair Mike Baird resigned from his post and notified the other board members. His resignation came in the aftermath of the privatisation of the Big Bash League (BBL), in which Melbourne Renegades became the first club to be put up for sale. David Boon has been appointed as Cricket Australia's Interim Chairman (Getty)

Baird served on the Cricket Australia board for six years and has been the chair since February 2023. Speaking of Boon, he was appointed to the CA board last year after serving as a Cricket Tasmania director for nine years, including three years as Chair.

Boon has ample experience as both an international player and an administrator. He also served as the ICC Match Referee before joining the CA board. Earlier, he was Cricket Tasmania's General Manager of Cricket and a member of the Australian selection panel for 11 years, from 2000 to 2011.

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The process to appoint a permanent Cricket Australia chairman will begin after the Annual General Meeting.

“It is an enormous honour to take the role of Interim CA Chair during what is a hugely exciting and also challenging time for cricket. I look forward to leading the CA Board as we continue to make decisions that ensure the long-term health and prosperity of the game here and advancing Australia’s interests globally," Boon said in an official statement.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mike for his commitment and leadership as a passionate advocate for Australian Cricket from grassroots clubs right through to the Cricket Australia and ICC Board Rooms and all in between. Mike’s efforts to lead Australian Cricket, confront the many difficult decisions facing cricket and his influential role at the ICC should be appreciated by everyone throughout the game," he added.

What did Baird say? Mike Baird did not reveal the official reason for standing down but said he was deeply proud of his work as the chairman of CA.

“After much consideration, I have decided to stand down as CA Chair and Director. I am delighted that David Boon has agreed to undertake the Interim Chair role while we complete the formal Chair process, and I will undertake a transition process with David over the coming weeks," said Baird.

“I have been incredibly proud to play a role in the oversight of cricket on the CNSW Board and, over the last six years, the CA Board, including almost four years as Chair. I want to thank the fans, volunteers, club cricketers, and umpires who are the lifeblood of our game. This year CA will report record revenue, profit, attendance and viewership, and most importantly a 40% increase in participation over the past four years. With recent decisions on the Big Bash, I also believe the long-term sustainability is assured," he added.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Baird was under pressure ever since the BBL privatisation got the nod. Cricket Victoria is currently pushing for a 100 per cent sale of the Melbourne Renegades, and the other states are also considering their options under a "self-determination” model.