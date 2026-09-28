Why Virat Kohli thinks comparisons with Tendulkar make no sense: ‘For me, Sachin paaji will always be Sachin paaji’
Virat Kohli has reiterated his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, saying the Master Blaster’s impact on cricket cannot be measured by numbers or comparisons.
Virat Kohli has played down comparisons between himself and Sachin Tendulkar, reiterating that what the Master Blaster did for the game during his 24-year career will always remain special. Kohli has been compared to Tendulkar for over a decade, and with every passing record, the debate only grows stronger. Around 2017, Kohli first spoke about the comparisons, saying his skill level was no match for Tendulkar. Nine years later, his stance remains unchanged. Kohli may have overtaken Tendulkar for the most ODI centuries, but that has done little to diminish his admiration for the man who inspired a generation of cricketers.
“For me, Sachin paaji is always going to be Sachin paaji. MS Dhoni is always going to be MS Dhoni in terms of being my first captain. These things cannot change inside me. I have never looked at myself as a guy who has established and achieved. You never really get to a position where you say that’s it. I’ve done it,” Kohli said.
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“You can be content, but if you put your head down and you are humble enough to perform and prepare and just do the right things in sport, from an ego perspective, you can never get to a position saying ‘I’m better than everyone else’. Because that’s the end. He revolutionised the game in his time. And that for me is way beyond numbers and comparisons. The impact he left on people will never be forgotten.”
Kohli on the public perception of him
Last evening, in the first ODI between India and West Indies, Kohli not only scored his 55th century in the format but also became the fastest to complete 15,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 74 fewer innings than Tendulkar. It was Kohli’s 303rd innings for India, while Tendulkar got there in 377 innings.
Kohli weighed in on the public’s perception of him, saying that while he appreciates all the love, he doesn’t see himself the same way.
“It’s very similar to when someone who really loves the game admires me and what I’ve done playing for the country. When they come in, they meet me in a certain way. I’m not able to understand their perspective. For me, I am not the person that they have made me to be, because they know me from a distance. They know my performances and me playing cricket. At its core, I understand where I have come from. And you never really stop being the person that you are. I don’t see myself through the same lens as other people do.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More