Virat Kohli hits 15000 ODI runs, leaves Sachin Tendulkar's record behind with fastest-ever march to the milestone

Virat Kohli has crossed another monumental landmark in his extraordinary ODI career, becoming only the second batter in men's cricket history to complete 15,000 runs in the format. The India great reached the milestone during the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, adding yet another record to a career already overflowing with them. Virat Kohli has become only second man to scored 15,000 ODI runs. (PTI)

Kohli came into the match needing 59 runs to reach 15,000 and has now moved beyond the mark while still batting in India's chase. At the time of writing, he is unbeaten on 72 off 51 balls, with India pursuing West Indies' total of 295 for seven at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The landmark places Kohli alongside Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club, with no other men's batter having reached 15,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar remains the format's leading run-scorer with 18,426 runs, but Kohli has reached the 15,000-run barrier considerably quicker than his former India teammate managed during his celebrated career.

Kohli has completed the milestone in his 303rd ODI innings, smashing Tendulkar's record for being the fastest batter to 15,000 runs. Tendulkar needed 377 innings to reach the figure, meaning Kohli has arrived at the landmark 74 innings quicker and underlined the relentless consistency that has defined his career in the 50-over game.

Kohli adds another record to remarkable ODI legacy The 37-year-old started the match with 14,941 ODI runs and knew a substantial innings would take him into territory occupied only by Tendulkar. He has delivered exactly that, moving past 15,000 while anchoring India's chase and continuing his remarkable relationship with a format in which he has produced some of the finest numbers in the game's history.

Kohli's ascent through the ODI run-scoring charts has been built on sustained excellence across nearly two decades. Since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, he has developed from a talented young batter into one of the format's defining players, repeatedly setting new benchmarks for the speed at which major run milestones have been reached.

West Indies have also been particularly favourable opponents for Kohli over the years. He entered the series with more than 2,200 ODI runs against them, including nine centuries, and his latest innings has once again seen him take control against a bowling attack he has consistently enjoyed facing.

The setting has been equally productive for Kohli. Thiruvananthapuram has already been a happy hunting ground for him in ODI cricket, and his latest appearance has now produced one of the most significant milestones of his international career.

Also Read: India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: Virat Kohli completes 15,000 One-Day runs; Gill nears century

India are chasing 296 after West Indies posted 295 for seven in their allotted 50 overs, with Justin Greaves providing the backbone of the visitors' innings. Kuldeep Yadav returned four wickets for India before the focus shifted to the chase and, inevitably, to Kohli's pursuit of another major piece of cricketing history.

Kohli remains at the crease and his innings is still unfolding, but the landmark itself has already been secured. Fifteen thousand ODI runs now belong to him, reached faster than anyone before him and achieved as he continues to build a body of work that remains almost without parallel in the modern one-day game.