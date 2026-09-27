India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as preparation for World Cup gathers steam

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action after three months. The duo last played for India in three-match series against England. Rohit hit a hundred in the last and final ODI and the knock came amid the reports of him potentially playing his last game for the Men in Blue. However, the century reduced the chatter around his position and the right-hander will aim to assert his dominance over the Windies.

Speaking of Virat, the seasoned pro has been flawless in ODIs of late, with runs coming off his bat in the last three series. The duo would aim to show their experience as the team builds up to the World Cup set to be played next year in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.