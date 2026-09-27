South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch SA vs AUS live on TV and online
SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here are all the squad, telecast and streaming details for the 2nd match between South Africa and Australia.
South Africa will aim to wrap up the three-match ODI series when they face Australia in the second game at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. The Proteas took a 1-0 lead earlier this week after beating Australia by 67 runs in Durban. Matthew Breetzke starred with a century in the opener, while Keshav Maharaj’s four-wicket haul helped South Africa defend 297 after Australia had made a brisk start to their chase. Marco Jansen also displayed an all-round performance, scoring a quickfire 75 off 59; however, it was his sensational catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw that truly stole the spotlight.
Aiden Markram, who was unavailable for the opening match, is available for the remaining two ODIs and will provide South Africa with another experienced batting and all-round option.
Australia, meanwhile, have little margin for error. Pat Cummins is likely to play the 2nd ODI, and he'll add more experience to the attack that already has Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. The visitors will also have to make a change behind the stumps after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the remaining ODIs with a fractured right index finger suffered during the first match.
Squads:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tristan Stubbs, Nqobani Mokoena, Duan Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey(w), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Oliver Peake, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins
Here are all the details for the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia:
When will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia take place?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia will take place on Sunday, September 27, at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.
Where will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia be played?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.
Which channels will telecast the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia will be broadcast live on Eurosport.
Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More