India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the series opener between India and the West Indies.
The 2027 ODI World Cup preparations would be the main focus when India, led by Shubman Gill, takes the field in the ODI series opener against the West Indies on Sunday in Kerala. The biggest attraction will once again be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both veterans last played in the UK against England, and their presence adds significant experience to a batting unit also featuring Gill, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel are unavailable as they are a part of the Asian Games squad. With Axar unavailable, Ravindra Jadeja is back in the 50-over setup, while Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna form part of an attack that offers a mix of pace and spin. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s return also gives India another all-round option after he was withdrawn from the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI mix in the absence of Hardik Pandya.
West Indies, led by wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, too have experienced campaigners and promising young talent. Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford and Alzarri Joseph will be among the visitors’ key players, while John Campbell’s return strengthens the top order. For India, the three-match ODI series will be an opportunity to establish combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir
West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul
Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and the West Indies:
When will the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies take place?
The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will take place on Sunday, September 27, at 2 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.
Where will the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies take place?
The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will take place at the
Which channels will telecast the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies?
The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies?
The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More