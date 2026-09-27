India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

West Indies, led by wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, too have experienced campaigners and promising young talent. Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford and Alzarri Joseph will be among the visitors’ key players, while John Campbell’s return strengthens the top order. For India, the three-match ODI series will be an opportunity to establish combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel are unavailable as they are a part of the Asian Games squad. With Axar unavailable, Ravindra Jadeja is back in the 50-over setup, while Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna form part of an attack that offers a mix of pace and spin. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s return also gives India another all-round option after he was withdrawn from the Asian Games squad and added to the ODI mix in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

The 2027 ODI World Cup preparations would be the main focus when India, led by Shubman Gill, takes the field in the ODI series opener against the West Indies on Sunday in Kerala. The biggest attraction will once again be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Both veterans last played in the UK against England, and their presence adds significant experience to a batting unit also featuring Gill, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir

West Indies: John Campbell, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and the West Indies: When will the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies take place?

The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will take place on Sunday, September 27, at 2 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies take place?

The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will take place at the

Which channels will telecast the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies?

The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between India and the West Indies?

The 1st ODI between India and the West Indies will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.