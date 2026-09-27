Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 9: Priyanka, Manju eye early racewalk medals for India; Manu Bhaker in action later

Here is India's Day 9 schedule in Asian Games -

4:00 a.m.: Athletics - Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event).

From 4:45 a.m. onwards - Archery: India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games.

From 4:54 a.m. onwards: Surfing - Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats.

5:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match.

6:10 a.m. Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision.

6:30 a.m. Shooting: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1).

6:30 a.m. Shooting: Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1).

From 6:30 p.m. onwards - Kurash: Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's +90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts.

7:00 a.m.: Badminton - Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan in women's doubles quarterfinal.

7:38 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats.

8:10 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws.

8:20 a.m. - Fencing: India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match.

8:35 a.m. onwards - Athletics: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats.

9:00 a.m - Badminton - Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchu in women's singles quarterfinal.

9:05 a.m.- Athletics: Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats.

9:15 a.m.- Athletics: Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification A and B.

9:30 a.m. onwards - Sailing - Prince Noble and Manu Francis men's skiff; Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in women's skiff

9.30 am - Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei in women's singles quarterfinal

9:45 a.m.- Boxing: Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal.

9:50 a.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault.

10:00 a.m. - Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event).

11:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match.

12:30 p.m. Squash: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match.

12:30 p.m. Volleyball: India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match.

13:30 p.m. Squash: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match.

2:00 p.m. Boxing: Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal.

2:45 p.m. Boxing: Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal.

3:30 p.m. - Hockey - India vs Singapore women's pool game.

3:35 p.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw.

3:35 p.m. - Athletics: Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event).

3:45 p.m.- Boxing: Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90+kg quarterfinal.

3:55 p.m. - Athletics: Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event).

4:05 p.m. - Athletics: Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event).

4:15 p.m. - Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event).

4:53 p.m. - Athletics: Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event).

5:06 p.m. onwards - Athletics: Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats.

5:40 p.m. - Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m.

5:52 p.m. onwards - Athletics: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).

6:25 p.m. - Athletics: India in women's 4x100m relay heats.