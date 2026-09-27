Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 27, 2026: One decisive step may help you move forward with greater confidence

The Moon remains in Pisces in your third house for the practical day, so the pace can be busy, talkative, and mentally active, even if you wake feeling restless or lazy. Once you get moving, confidence is likely to rise through action rather than mood alone. The earlier part may bring scattered messages, commuting issues, or several small responsibilities at once, while later hours support clearer decisions and better momentum. One bold practical step, such as sending the proposal, making the call, asking the question, or booking the visit, can shift your mindset. Siblings, neighbors, classmates, or teammates may shape the day’s flow.
Mercury in Libra supports professional communication, while Venus in Libra helps you handle public dealings with tact. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, continues to teach disciplined communication, patient effort, and consistent skill-building. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, may make money and speech unpredictable while trust, shared matters, and deeper reactions require caution and patience.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters look fairly steady, though not especially dramatic. If you are married or committed, the day may revolve more around coordination than romance, whether it is deciding where to go, what to buy, or how to manage family obligations. That simply means practical partnership matters. Keep your tone measured during hurried moments, especially if delays or travel have already irritated you. If you are single, attraction may begin through regular conversation, online contact, a short trip, or someone in your immediate circle. You do not need big statements to impress anyone today. Children’s progress or good news about their studies can also bring warmth into the household and soften your mood by evening.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Students are likely to find this a productive day, especially for writing tasks, revision, practice papers, and finishing targets that seem larger in your head than they are in reality. If you avoid unnecessary distractions, results can be satisfying. In career matters, determination improves after you take the first concrete step, so do not wait for perfect confidence. Calls, presentations, drafting, sales follow-up, field visits, and coordination work are favored more than passive planning. If you work with clients or the public, your communication style matters as much as your content. Business partnerships can be discussed in a balanced way, though details still need careful checking. Those waiting for feedback on an application, project, or proposal may see movement through a conversation or practical next step.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Financial progress depends largely on your own initiative today, giving you greater control. Income-related tasks such as follow-up, invoicing, updating documents, or reconnecting with a client can be useful. Still, be careful with impulsive online purchases, quick transfers, or speaking too freely about financial plans. Small, repeated expenses on transport, snacks, subscriptions, or children’s needs can nibble at your budget. If someone asks for money vaguely, ask questions first. Today supports practical earning effort more than luck. A careful message, timely reminder, or smart comparison may save more than you expect.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness can drain you more than actual work today, so keep your body moving. A short walk, stretches between tasks, and less phone overload can help. If laziness shows up in the morning, do one simple thing first and let momentum build.
Hydration, lighter meals, and regular breaks matter because mental activity can become tiring by evening. Avoid carrying tension in your neck and shoulders during travel or desk work. Your health looks manageable when your routine stays steady.
Tip for the Day: Take one brave practical step before overthinking the whole situation.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More