October 2026 astrology: 5 major shifts to know before the month begins

September comes to an end, but autumn arrives, with October bringing several important astrology events that could shape the month ahead for astrology followers. Astrologer Theresa Reed writes to the Old Farmer’s Almanack, saying Venus and Mercury both turn retrograde, while Pluto changes direction, and the Sun enters Scorpio. Read what are the major astrological events of October 2026 (Pexels)

If you follow astrology, these five dates can help you keep track of the major shifts coming your way.

What are the major astrology events of October 2026? October 3: Venus turns retrograde Venus stations retrograde on October 3, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Astrologer Theresa Reed connects this period with relationships, money and personal values. She also advises readers to watch their spending and avoid making rushed decisions about relationships.

You can use this period to slow down and think about what you truly value in love, friendships and finances.

Also Read Old Farmer’s Almanac first snow map is out: What does the season’s first snowfall mean in astrology?

October 10: New Moon arrives in Libra The New Moon in Libra arrives on October 10. This as a time linked with new partnerships and fresh starts, while also advising caution because Venus remains retrograde.

If you want to set intentions, focus on balance, communication and the relationships that matter to you.

Also Read September Full Moon astrology: What does the Full Moon mean for different aspects of life

October 15: Pluto turns direct Pluto stations direct on October 15 after spending months in retrograde motion, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The astrologer says this planetary transit is a point when you can start acting on the changes you have been thinking about.

October 24: Mercury turns retrograde Mercury stations retrograde on October 24. The Old Farmer’s Almanac links this period with possible setbacks involving communication, travel and technology. During this time, you may slow down, plan for delays and back up important information.

For you, this can serve as a reminder to double-check messages, travel plans and important details.

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: How the October 3 transit could change your love life in unexpected ways

October 26: Full Harvest Moon lights up the sky The Full Moon arrives on October 26. The Old Farmer’s Almanac identifies it as the Full Moon in Taurus.

In astrology, Taurus is associated with stability, money and security. You can use this Full Moon as a moment to review your finances, routines and sense of stability.