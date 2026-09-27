What happened to Ty Harris? Fever suffer major injury setback one day before Round 1 vs Aces
Tyasha Harris suited up 39 times for Indiana, making four starts. She averaged 4.1 points while playing 13.6 minutes per game during the regular season.
The Indiana Fever will begin their postseason campaign against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday after dropping from fifth to sixth in the WNBA standings following their regular-season finale loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
However, Indiana enters the playoffs with a significant injury setback, as one of its guards will be unavailable for the entire postseason.
What happened to Ty Harris?
The Fever announced Saturday, Sept. 26, that guard Tyasha Harris will miss the remainder of the season.
Harris fractured her left fibula during the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Lynx. The injury occurred with 3:28 remaining in the quarter when she took an awkward fall and immediately went down.
The 28-year-old guard finished her brief outing with four points in 11 minutes before the injury forced her out of the contest. She was unable to put any pressure on her left leg and needed assistance getting off the floor before being carried to the locker room.
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In her seventh WNBA season, Harris suited up 39 times for Indiana, making four starts. She averaged 4.1 points while playing 13.6 minutes per game during the regular season.
Fever lose trusted backup
Indiana is expected to continue relying heavily on All-Star guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark for backcourt minutes. The two finished second and third, respectively, in WNBA scoring this season.
Still, Harris' absence leaves the Fever without a trusted reserve guard who has 211 career appearances. That loss could be particularly important against the defending champion Aces, who have several dangerous backcourt players.
Rookie Raven Johnson could now become Indiana's first true guard option off the bench. Johnson also appeared in 39 games during the regular season.
Fever face defending champions
The No. 6 seed Fever will visit the No. 3 seed Aces in the opening round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs, with the series beginning Sunday, Sept. 27.
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Las Vegas enters the postseason as the defending WNBA champion and is led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson. The Aces eliminated Indiana in the semifinals last season while Caitlin Clark was sidelined.
Las Vegas is also pursuing its fourth championship in four years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More