Did you know there is a spiritual side to healing? Here’s what it means

Healing does not always mean forgetting what happened or forcing yourself to forgive someone. Sometimes, healing begins when you simply make space for your own pain.

Spiritual teacher Tara Brach recently shared a different way to look at emotional wounds on Instagram. Her message focuses on compassion, acceptance and loving-kindness rather than forcing yourself to move on before you feel ready.

Healing does not always start with forgiveness When someone hurts you, you may feel pressure to forgive and forget. But forgiveness can take time. You do not have to force it just because you think healing should look a certain way.

Instead, you can first notice what the experience has left behind. You can acknowledge your sadness, anger or disappointment without judging yourself for feeling those emotions.

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What does the spiritual side of healing mean? According to Tara, the heart is spacious enough to hold wounds with compassion. In simple words, you can learn to care for the part of yourself that still hurts.

This does not mean you approve of what happened. It also does not mean you have to excuse the person who caused the pain. You simply give yourself permission to feel what you feel.

You may start by showing yourself kindness When you meet your pain with care, you may begin to feel less trapped by it. Instead of constantly fighting difficult emotions, you can observe them with patience.

You might sit quietly, write about what you feel, spend time in nature or simply take a few moments to breathe and check in with yourself. These small acts can help you create a little distance between yourself and the wound.

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Forgiveness may come naturally, or it may not One important part of this approach is that you do not have to make forgiveness the goal.

As you process your hurt and treat yourself with compassion, your feelings toward the person who caused the pain may change. You may eventually feel ready to forgive. You may also decide that forgiveness does not form part of your healing process.

Either way, you can still work toward peace within yourself.