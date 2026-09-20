Spiritual expert says you don’t have to love yourself first. Start by acknowledging your pain

Self-love can sound difficult when you are already dealing with shame, disappointment or emotional pain. US-based spiritual teacher and psychologist Tara Brach offers a gentler starting point: acknowledge that you are hurting.

In a recent Instagram reel, Tara Brach suggests that you do not need to force yourself to feel love or pretend everything feels fine. Instead, you can begin by recognizing your suffering and simply admitting, “This hurts.” Her approach connects with her broader teachings on mindfulness and self-compassion.

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Why saying “this hurts” can matter When you feel pain, you may quickly try to push it away or criticize yourself for feeling that way. Brach suggests another approach. You can first notice what you are experiencing without judging yourself for it.

Her guidance focuses on recognizing suffering before trying to change it. She describes this awareness as an important step toward responding to yourself with care.

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You don't have to force self-love You may hear plenty of advice telling you to love yourself, but that advice can feel unrealistic when you are struggling. Tara's approach gives you a smaller step. Instead of saying, “I love myself,” you can simply acknowledge, “I am hurting right now.”

That small shift can help you stop fighting the feeling and give yourself permission to experience it.