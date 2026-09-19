Alternative rock: Inside the global race to mine asteroids

It’s an old dream, in many ways. Pick an asteroid, land on it, scoop out some of its precious resources and bring them home. In the 1898 sci-fi novel Edison’s Conquest of Mars, by American astronomer and author Garrett P Serviss, a team heading off a Martian attack discovers one made largely of gold. They are tempted; so tempted. But eventually ignore it and stick to their original mission. 128 years later, entirely new missions are taking shape. A slew of private players, as well as government-funded agencies such as NASA (the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration), JAXA (the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and CNSA (the China National Space Administration), are developing and testing new technology with which they could study and collect samples from these space rocks. There has been remarkable progress over the past five years. It still takes incredibly long and remains incredibly difficult to land and manoeuvre on an asteroid. But… * This July, China’s Tianwen-2 space probe reached the near-Earth asteroid Kamo’oalewa after a 400-day journey. It will aim to collect data on the morphology, composition and structure of the asteroid, and bring surface samples home. * In 2023, NASA’s Osiris-Rex returned a capsule with about 120 gm of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu, the largest such sample ever collected. It took the craft about seven years to make the round trip. * In 2020, JAXA’s Hayabusa2 returned with about 5 gm of surface material from the carbon-rich asteroid Ryugu. This mission took six years. * The UAE’s MBR Explorer, scheduled for launch in 2028, plans an ambitious seven-asteroid tour to investigate the resource potential of water-rich asteroids. Such water can potentially be converted into rocket fuel (by isolating the hydrogen) and used for life support on extended space missions.

The shadow of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa2 on the surface of Ryugu. In 2020, the research mission returned with 5 gm of surface material from the carbon-rich asteroid. (JAXA)

These missions have been extensions of space research, and experiments to demonstrate new technology. These national agencies have no stated mission to mine on asteroids. In the private sector, meanwhile… * California-based AstroForge aims to launch its DeepSpace-2 next year. This is its second such attempt, after a first that failed in 2025, losing communication capability and drifting off. This time, the goal will be to study a set of metal-rich asteroids about three to nine months’ journey away, and perhaps attempt to land on one. * TransAstra, also California-based, has been developing new technology towards such missions. Last year, it tested what it calls CaptureBag: an inflatable, space-grade sack that can potentially open around an asteroid about the size of a bus, secure it, and hold it for transport. It is also exploring the feasibility of moving a 100-tonne asteroid (about the size of a bungalow) into a stable near-Earth orbit, to potentially turn it into a research outpost for processing and manufacturing materials in space. These are the two companies making the most quantifiable progress, but a number of others have secured funding and in various stages of framing similar missions. (If the sound of all this worries you, click here for a bit on the risks, costs and trade-offs.)

Asteroid Bennu, as viewed from NASA’s Osiris-Rex space research craft. National agencies around the world have clarified they have no current plans to mine on asteroids. (NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona)

ROCKS TO RICHES The promise underlying these gambits is the same. Asteroids — the small, rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago — are rich in all kinds of things we need on Earth, and things we will need on extended journeys through space. Think, iron, nickel and water, all of which could be used in space. Also, rare earth elements vital for electronics systems (which makes them vital for everything from green technology to weapons systems). And precious metals such as gold and silver. Enthusiasm for such mining has been growing for over a decade. In 2012-13, a tiny group of early movers made their first bids; by 2018-2019, they had failed and folded. Funding was hard to come by then; the technology has made leaps since. In an extractive global economy dependent on rare earth elements, it is widely believed that now is the time to attempt this leap. “There are about a billion asteroids spread throughout the solar system, and they constitute a very important resource for the future of humanity,” says Joel Sercel, founder and CEO of TransAstra. “There’s enough material in the asteroids to build worlds in space with about 1,000 times the carrying capacity of Earth. It’s time we tapped into it.”

AstroForge’s DeepSpace-2 aims to study a set of metal-rich asteroids about three to nine months’ journey away, and perhaps attempt to land on one. Start-ups like this one are leading the mining race. (AstroForge)