‘Katrina Kaif was, is, will always be beautiful’: Khushbu Sundar questions why women's bodies are up for public debate

What was supposed to be a regular outing turned out to be something else for Katrina Kaif recently, as trolls began commenting on the changes in her body after the birth of her son. While the actor has stayed mum, her fans and celebrities have since come to her defence. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also defended her, pointing out the hypocrisy of how a man’s bodily changes are treated versus a woman’s. Khushbu Sundar stated that as a mother, she knows what Katrina Kaif has experienced.

Khushbu Sundar slams those measuring Katrina Kaif’s ‘prime’ In a long note she posted on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu questioned why a woman’s body is always ‘treated like a public announcement’. She also questioned why women who cross a certain age are measured by their ‘prime’. “But where is this obsession when it comes to men?” she questioned.

Khushbu further wrote, “A man goes bald, he is “distinguished.” A man develops a 40 inch waist, nobody asks what happened to his “prime.” A man grows grey or completely white hair, suddenly he is “salt-and-pepper handsome,” “mature,” “charismatic.” When a man ages, he is allowed to become more attractive with experience. But a woman ages, and suddenly every wrinkle, every kilo, every grey hair and every change in her body becomes a subject for public debate.”

Khushbu also questioned who gave society the authority to decide what is ‘prime’ and when Katrina has passed it. And why a woman is expected to look the same after giving birth.