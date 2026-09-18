Aileen Wuornos-Lizzie Borden connection explained: Why serial killer appeared in Netflix's Monster series?
Aileen Wuornos appeared in Netflix's Lizzie Borden series, leaving viewers confused about the link between the serial killer and the 1892 ax murders.
Aileen Wuornos appeared on Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story leaving viewers wondering about the connection between the two. Wuornos was a serial killer executed in 2002 while Borden's parents were killed with an ax in 1892.
While Borden was tried for the case, she was acquitted. Wuornos, meanwhile, killed seven men across central Florida, over 12 months, starting in 1989. She was arrested in 1991 and confessed to the murders, initially claiming self-defense. In a 2000 interview, she said this claim was a lie as well.
Wuornos was sentenced to death penalty in 1992 and was killed by lethal injection in 2002. While Charlize Theron played the role of Wuornos in the 2003 Oscar winner Monster, the role is played by Sarah Paulson in the Netflix series which aired September 17.
Also Read | Why were Lizzie Borden's parents killed? Inside the infamous unsolved murders as ‘Monster’ set to stream on Netflix
So, how did Wuornos appear in Netflix's show on Lizzie Borden and what's the connection between the two? Here's all you need to know.
How Aileen Wuornos appeared in Netflix's Lizzie Borden show
Wuornos appears at the start and end of the final episode of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. It shows Wuornos in an interview while in jail, where she says she killed the men in self-defense. She is also shown in court outlining the alleged brutality she faced from a man who had hired her as a prostitute, before she killed him.
Wuornos is also shown outside the courtroom, telling reporters “Trying to defile my character, make me look like a monster, deranged or something like a Jeffrey Dahmer, which I’m not.” Her death by lethal injection is also shown on the show.
“Just another woman put to death for something a man would’ve gotten away with,” she tells a visitor before her final moments. Natalie Merchant's 1995 song Carnival plays while Wuornos' execution is shown in the series and again when Borden's story in the episode ends. Notably, the serial killer was a fan of Merchant and had requested her music be played at her funeral, as per a New Yorker report.
Meanwhile, in the Netflix series, Wuornos wakes up on the table where she was executed. She sees both Lizzie Borden and her housekeeper Bridget “Maggie” Sullivan. Borden says “You’re going someplace safe. All is forgiven. All is understood. At last.”
Aileen Wuornos-Lizzie Borden link explained
Ella Beatty, who plays Borden, told Netflix about the possible connection between Wuornos and the woman accused of killing her parents with an ax almost a century apart.
“The show is exploring a legacy of female rage and reaction to the set of circumstances that they are presented with,” Beatty said, adding “I think there’s a connection (between Borden and Wuornos) that Ryan and Ian were interested in mapping and exploring.”
Further, Beatty said “Every season of Monster has been an exercise in understanding the person’s psychology. Are they born or are they made? I knew from the beginning that Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan were really interested in exploring what brings a woman to the point of violence.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More
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