Salman Khan requests crowd with folded hands to make way, stops security from pushing child after Ganpati darshan
Salman Khan is enjoying the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, visiting homes to offer prayers. Recently, he faced a crowd while exiting Ashish Shelar’s residence.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been making the most of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, visiting several pandals to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. After attending the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and his family’s Ganpati Visarjan, the actor was recently spotted offering prayers at politician Ashish Shelar’s residence. His appearance sparked a frenzy among fans gathered outside, with Salman eventually requesting them with folded hands to clear the way.
Salman Khan requests crowd to make way for him
In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman Khan can be seen exiting Ashish Shelar’s residence after seeking Ganpati blessings, with a tilak on his forehead. The actor was dressed casually, with a beanie covering his head. As he stepped outside the venue, Salman was mobbed by paparazzi and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. With the crowd blocking his way, he was seen asking people to move back and make way for him. He even folded his hands and politely requested them to clear the path.
However, with his bodyguards struggling to manage the crowd, Salman quickly made his way towards his car. The actor was seen being pushed around amid the frenzy, but even in the chaos, he made sure his security did not push away a child who had approached him to shake hands. Salman stopped, shook hands with the child and then gently escorted him out of the crowd before continuing towards his car.
Salman Khan at Ganpati Visarjan
Salman visited his brother Sohail Khan’s residence for Ganpati Visarjan. He was seen performing aarti and was corrected by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, after performing it anti-clockwise. The brother-sister duo’s bond won over the internet. Salman also stole the spotlight with his look at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Salman Khan’s upcoming work
Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. He will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s action thriller, tentatively titled SVC63. The project will mark his first on-screen collaboration with South Indian star Nayanthara. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.
He also has Maatrubhumi in the pipeline. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film was initially scheduled to release in theatres in April this year. However, it was postponed, with no new release date announced so far. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China following reshoots.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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