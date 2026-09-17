Shah Rukh wishes PM Modi ‘happiness’ on birthday, Salman Khan calls him ‘Narendra bhai’; Akshay, Ajay also wish him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received birthday wishes Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. The actors shared messages wishing him good health and happiness. While Shah Rukh Khan lauded his strength and positivity, Salman addressed the Prime Minister as “Narendra Bhai Modi” in his birthday message.
Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Modi
Shah Rukh shared a birthday message for PM Modi on X and wrote, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.”
Salman also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday. Keeping his message brief, he wrote, “Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi.”
Deep Dive
‘Pray for your continued good health and strength’
Ajay Devgn wished Narendra Modi and wrote about what he described as the Prime Minister’s commitment to the people of India. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind!”
Akshay Kumar used PM Modi’s birthday to encourage people to take a resolve to serve others. He wrote, “Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face… just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal.”
Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi
BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also wished PM Modi on his birthday. She wrote, “On the occasion of the birthday of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today, I lit the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ and offered prayers for his good health, long life, and an energetic journey. 🪔 Paying homage to his dedicated journey of 25 years in national service, let us take this resolve for service and public welfare through the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to every individual across the country.”
Apart from Bollywood celebrities, politicians and world leaders also wished PM Modi on his birthday. US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several other leaders extended their greetings to the Prime Minister.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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