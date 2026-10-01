‘Beautiful, divine, God's work’: Chinmayi Sripaada reviews Rishikanth's films Dorothy, Modha Rathiri
Tamil actor Rishikanth recently tasted back-to-back success with Modha Rathiri and Dorothy. Singer Chinmayi was all praise for both his films.
Tamil actor Rishikanth, who has starred in numerous films, including Coolie, Indian 2, and Made in Korea, in supporting roles, recently starred in Modha Rathiri and Dorothy. Both films were well-received by audiences and sparked conversations about their subject matter. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Instagram account to post her review of them.
Chinmayi Sripaada reviews Dorothy, Modha Rathiri
Chinmayi posted a still of Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy on her Instagram account, writing, “Beautiful, Divine, God's work. Dorothy is stunning. So beautiful.”
She also shared a poster of Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar from Raja Karuppasamy’s Modha Rathiri, writing, “GO WATCH THIS AMAAAAAZING FILM. What a (heart emojis).” She also added, “Loved everything that Raja Karuppasamy has done here.” While Karthik did not respond to her yet, Raja commented, “Thank you so much mam,” with heart emojis.
Deep Dive
Dorothy will be released in Telugu on October 2 with Rana Daggubati’s backing. Defending a reporter asking the actor-producer the title’s meaning, she wrote, “It is very easy to ask (insult) if the Journalist didn’t know Dorothy was the name of a character from a kid’s story book from 1900 called the Wizard of Oz. One of the most magical books one could read as a child that fires the imagination.”
She also added, “Access and the luxury to read story books or even read anything at all including comics; something that some got to enjoy in their childhood wasn’t something every child had. Some empathy would be great.”
Rishikanth explains his idea of masculinity
After working back-to-back in films that explored healthy masculinity, Rishikanth spoke about what it means to him on Sudhir Srinivasan’s YouTube channel. “According to me, real masculinity is not about showing off. It's very simple…acceptance, softness, understanding, treating others with respect, respecting others' feelings and thoughts,” he said, adding, “So many men quietly sacrifice for their families and loved ones. That, to me, is the biggest masculinity.”
Modha Rathiri tells the story of a couple who get married under unusual circumstances. On the wedding night, they are met with unexpected surprises, lies, and chaos that change the trajectory of their marriage forever. Dorothy is set in the 1990s and tells the story of two childhood friends who grow up in an era of toxic masculinity, violence, and caste prejudice. A woman named Dorothy changes their lives forever. Rishikanth will star in Indian 3 whenever the film goes on floors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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