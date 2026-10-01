Meet actor who had no work for 2 years after flop Bollywood films, almost left Mumbai; one show changed his life, later became ‘Shah Rukh Khan of TV’

However, his films released alongside massive star-studded projects such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and LOC Kargil. This made it difficult for his early films to gain traction. When both films failed to perform, the work dried up.

Born in Kashmir, Iqbal moved to Mumbai in 2001 in his 20s with high hopes. He aspired to become like Shah Rukh Khan and believed he would enter Bollywood and achieve stardom almost instantly. However, fate had a very different plan for him. His initial break came with Hindi films, including Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century (2003) and Bullet: Ek Dhamaka (2005).

Every year, thousands of aspiring actors pack their bags and head to Mumbai with dreams of becoming the next big movie star. Few realise that the journey rarely runs in a straight line. Mohammed Iqbal Khan, better known as Iqbal Khan , is a prime example — his career began with a couple of unsuccessful Bollywood films, nearly ended with him considering a return home, and eventually led him to become one of Hindi television’s most popular romantic leads.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Iqbal recalled his early days and said, "When I moved to Bombay, I thought that perhaps I would become Shah Rukh Khan as soon as I arrived. I think everyone who moves there feels that way — that it will happen. But nothing like that happened initially. And the films I started my career with didn’t work."

Faced with rising expenses, Iqbal found himself struggling to cover basic expenses such as rent and phone recharges. He didn't have work for almost two years and even had to sell his car due to the financial crunch and then travelled by bus. Facing the harsh financial reality, he seriously contemplated packing his bags and leaving Mumbai.

The TV turnaround: Becoming the ‘SRK of television’ Just when he was on the verge of returning home, an opportunity arrived that changed the trajectory of his career. He accepted the lead role in Balaji Telefilms’ romantic drama Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai (2005), a decision that was initially driven by his need to pay his rent.

Playing the charismatic rock star Angad Khanna, Iqbal became an overnight sensation. His intense screen presence, deep baritone voice and bad-boy charm captivated audiences across the country. When Ektaa Kapoor cast Iqbal as the lead in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, the show became an instant prime-time hit.