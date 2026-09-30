Bank holidays in October 2026: Full list of public, festival holidays across India

October will bring a string of bank holidays across India, with branches set to remain shut on several days due to national and regional festivals. While some holidays will apply nationwide, others will be limited to specific states and cities.

While some holidays will apply nationwide, others will be limited to specific states and cities, particularly during the Dussehra and Durga Puja period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, followed by a series of regional holidays later in the month. Customers planning branch visits should check the dates applicable to their city.