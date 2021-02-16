IND USA
The bidding war prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter/@Nobita)
trending

RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:42 PM IST
After an intense bidding war, RCB purchased Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore.
The image shows the woman lying on track as the train passed over her.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The incident took place in Haryana's Rohtak.
Inmates watch mathematics on "Prospathodas TV," or "Trying TV," the channel of Avlona's prison school, north of Athens.(AP)
trending

DIY education: Teacher creates TV classes for inmates in Greece

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Petros Damianos, director of the school at Greece's Avlona Special Youth Detention Center, with the help of teachers in his organisation, started Prospathodas TV (Greek for “Trying TV") for the inmates.
An artist's reconstruction shows the extinct steppe mammoth, an evolutionary predecessor to the woolly mammoth that flourished during the last Ice Age.(via REUTERS)
trending

Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The researchers said they had recovered and sequenced DNA from the remains of three individual mammoths.
Cox took to Instagram to put her own spin on the classic tune, playing the song on a piano alongside musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.(Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial)
trending

Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The clip starts with Cox performing four claps, which is arguably the best-known part of the tune, before diving into some fast-paced chords while Taylor strummed along.
The image shows a memes shared under the hashtag #IPLAuction2021(Twitter/@TrollerBabua)
trending

IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start for the IPL auction 2021.
The cartoon was shared on Twitter and Instagram by Amul India.(Instagram/@amul_india)
trending

Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Shared an hour ago, the post has already garnered over 3,200 likes.
The image shows Arthur the cat.(Facebook/@Animal Emergency Service)
trending

Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The incident shared on Facebook by Animal Emergency Service, Australia has now tugged at the heartstrings of people.
The images shows the rescued turtles.(Facebook/@Ed Caum)
trending

Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost power.
The image is a screengrab of the video shared by the Ministry of Railways.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:36 AM IST
What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the smoothing and happy music in the background.
The video starts with four members of the group, Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede, dancing to Chammak Challo from Ra.One.(Instagram/@asianz_dancers)
trending

Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
While many appreciated the group’s entertaining dance video, others shared fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.
The dog was been beaten by people so badly that it had gone blind and deaf.(ANI)
trending

Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The dog had earlier been rescued by Milind Raj, a robot enthusiast, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
The image shows the man playing the violin.(Instagram/@skxnda)
trending

Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The video featuring Skanda while playing a violin may leave you amazed and playing it on loop.
The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai.(Facebook/@Street Food Recipes)
trending

Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST
A dosa vendor from Mumbai has grabbed the attention of netizens with his quirky serving skills
The caption Anand Mahindra shared explains more about the vehicle and his concerns regarding the title of ‘jugaad champions ’ bestowed upon Indians(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared an image which shows a man riding a modified motorbike.
The image shows a 4-year-old Bornean orangutan named Redd.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Smithsonian's National Zoo took to their official Instagram profile to share the delightful video.
This photo provided by Randall Irmis shows a Plateosaurus model at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany.(AP)
trending

Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:59 PM IST
A new way of calculating the dates of dinosaur fossils found in Greenland shows that the plant eaters came millions of years after their meat-eating cousins.
Priya Prakash Varrier's video has now won people over.(Instagram/@priya.p.varrie)
trending

Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:20 PM IST
It is Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions in the video which has won people over.
The outside of a proof of concept 3D printed house is pictured in Long Island,(REUTERS)
trending

US firm takes 3D printing to the next level, prints a demo house

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The demo house was built by construction firm SQ4D, to show the public and industry what was possible.
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
trending

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The video shows Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer singing Tera Mera Rishta by Mustafa Zahid.
The picture has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Reddit/@BalrogBunghole)
trending

There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
“Yea that took me way too long. I was convinced it was one of those 360 degree camera glitches!” wrote a Redditor while commenting about the picture.
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
trending

‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Smriti Irani's #Wednesdaywisdom post has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
The image shows Shankar Mahadevan with his younger son Shivam Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
trending

Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The video opens to show the duo sitting side by side with a harmonium kept in front of Shankar Mahadevan.
SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years.
trending

Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:47 AM IST
53-year-old SV Ramana entered Unico Book of World Records.
David Ferrer moves a chess pawn on a chessboard at the Rechapados Ferrer factory.(REUTERS)
trending

The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board maker. Here’s why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The Queen’s Gambit, based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, debuted in October 2020 and fast became a hit.
The image shows baby Marleigh singing with her uncle Chris .(Instagram/@theyeetbaby)
trending

Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
"Cannot. Handle. The. Cuteness," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the clip.
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
trending

Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.
The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".(Instagram/@randeephooda)
trending

Randeep Hooda chips in to the 'pawri' with glimpses from Inspector Avinash sets

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:14 AM IST
In the short video, Hooda is seen shooting on the sets of his upcoming debut web series titled 'Inspector Avinash'
The image shows Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(Twitter/@Gauri_doonite)
trending

Virat Kohli’s hilarious expression during Chennai Test sparks meme fest

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli's funny expression in the pic has given an opportunity to mischievous tweeple to share some funny situations that match hilariously with the picture.
Coconut the doggo is here to lift your spirits with a message of pawsitivity.(Instagram/@coconutricebear)
trending

Fluffy doggo has a pawsitive message for his frens. Clip may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:07 PM IST
“Shine bright my frens! Shine extra bright!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
