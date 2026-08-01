‘We only want to watch TV’: Landlord asks tenant for Wi-Fi password, offers ₹200 off electricity bill
A man sought advice after his landlords repeatedly asked for his Wi-Fi password.
A tenant has turned to the internet for advice after his landlords repeatedly asked him to share the password of his newly installed Wi-Fi connection. The man explained that he felt uncomfortable refusing them directly but was equally hesitant to pay for an internet plan that others would regularly use.
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Sharing his experience on Reddit under the title, “Landlords asking for Wi-Fi password”, the tenant said he had moved into the property about a week ago and got the internet connection installed recently.
Landlord offered ₹200 for access
Recalling what happened during the installation, the tenant wrote, “I shifted to this new place around a week ago and got Wi-Fi installed yesterday. The landlord uncle was there almost the entire time while they were installing it. At first, I thought he had come to explain something about the wiring, but when the technicians left, he asked, ‘Beta, iska password kya hai? Hum bhi thoda news-vagerah dekh lenge. Aur tum bijli ke bill mein ₹200 kam de dena, ya phir humse har mahine le lena.’”
The tenant told his landlord that the connection came with a limited plan and that he required it extensively for work. However, the matter did not end there.
Couple raised the request again
The following day, the landlord and his wife reportedly brought up the subject again while speaking to the tenant on the terrace.
“But today, when aunty, uncle and I were on the terrace, they asked again, ‘Kitna bill hota hai? Kaunsa connection hai? Kis naam se hai?’ They probably already know these details. They said, ‘Hum toh bas ek-do ghante TV dekhne ke liye maang rahe hain.’ I told aunty that even my internet was not working properly because I had no idea how to refuse directly,” he wrote.
The tenant admitted that he later began feeling guilty about refusing the request. However, he also argued that he had not purchased a ₹600-per-month connection for someone else’s use. “Now I feel bad and am wondering whether I should give them the password, but I did not get a ₹600-per-month connection for someone else to use. What should I do?” he asked.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet users suggest polite refusal
The post prompted several users to suggest ways of handling the situation. One person advised, “Upgrade your plan and charge them some money. It will benefit everyone.” Another simply said, “Just say no politely.”
A third user suggested a technical solution, writing, “Bro, just go to your Wi-Fi's admin panel and hide the network. If you have any doubts, let me know. I'll explain the process.”
(Also read: Bengaluru woman records call with landlord demanding ₹3 lakh security deposit: 'Is it a joke?')
Another recommended making an excuse related to work: “Bro, just tell them it's a company-provided Wi-Fi and that the company monitors its usage. Say that no one other than you is allowed to use it, or you could get suspended.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More