Khushi Kapoor’s Italian summer wardrobe is all the outfit inspiration you need, from cute skirts to printed dresses

She also stepped out in a halter-neck blush pink midi dress with a draped neckline and asymmetric hem. Styled with black flip-flops, sleek sunglasses and minimal accessories, the look proved that understated elegance never goes out of style.

Khushi embraced Barbiecore with not one but multiple pink ensembles. One of her most eye-catching looks featured a white crop top paired with a pleated pastel pink mini skirt, layered with a matching shrug and headscarf. She completed the monochrome outfit with a quilted pink shoulder bag, delicate jewellery and tinted sunglasses for an effortlessly chic Riviera aesthetic.

Khushi Kapoor is making the most of her Italian getaway, and her vacation diary is just as much about fashion as it is about picturesque coastal towns. Think candy-coloured co-ords, flirty skirts, vibrant prints and effortless accessories that perfectly complement the Mediterranean backdrop. If you're planning a beach holiday or simply looking to refresh your summer wardrobe, here's a closer look at Khushi's standout looks. (Also read: Alia Bhatt serves wedding guest fashion goals in 3 elegant ethnic looks at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding: See pics )

Bold colours for sunny days Adding a pop of colour to her travel wardrobe, Khushi wore a striking red sleeveless playsuit featuring textured detailing and a peplum-style silhouette. She kept the styling relaxed with flip-flops and a pink shoulder bag, making it the perfect sightseeing outfit.

For another statement moment, she chose a vibrant printed mini dress in shades of pink, orange and yellow with dramatic balloon sleeves. The bold print, paired with oversized sunglasses, made for the ideal resort-ready ensemble.

Beach-ready staples Khushi also showcased an easy beach look by pairing distressed denim shorts with a colourful printed tie-front bikini top. The outfit was elevated with layered necklaces, sunglasses and a soft updo, proving that classic denim and swimwear remain a timeless vacation combination.

Across her holiday wardrobe, Khushi kept accessories simple yet effective. Oversized sunglasses, delicate layered necklaces, headscarves, flip-flops and compact shoulder bags appeared repeatedly, allowing her colourful outfits to remain the focal point.

Whether it's a playful pleated mini skirt, a breezy halter dress, a vibrant printed mini or relaxed denim shorts, Khushi Kapoor's Italian vacation wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to embrace effortless summer dressing with a splash of colour.