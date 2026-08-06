Sleeping with lights on? Gynaecologist Dr Mitali Rathod reveals how it may affect hormones

Sleep has a restorative role in your lifestyle. The quantity, which is the number of hours you sleep, gets the most attention. But beyond the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep, your bedtime habits also determine the quality of that rest. Sleeping with lights on is one such common habit, whether it involves leaving a bedside lamp or even an overhead light switched on. But is it safe?



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Dr Mitali Rathod, an obstetrician, gynecologist, and content creator popularly known as Dr Uterus (@dr.uterus) on Instagram, weighed in on the matter and described how sleeping with the lights on may affect hormonal health.

Why may lights affect your hormones? Let's understand the connection between light, sleep, and hormones. First, the gynecologist acknowledged that yes, sleep plays a vital role in maintaining hormonal balance. So, if exposure to light disturbs your sleep quality, it may also affect your hormones.

She also highlighted how the different phases of the menstrual cycle, like menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal phases, may be sensitive to sleep disturbances and disruptions in the circadian rhythm, which is the body's internal clock.

In fact, light exposure triggers a chain of reactions in your body. What is this chain reaction? The doctor described, “Exposure to light at night, whether from room lights or blue light emitted by phones and other gadgets, can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it is time to sleep and plays an important role in reproductive health and hormonal regulation. When melatonin production is disrupted, sleep can be affected, which may increase the stress hormone cortisol. ”

Further, Dr Rahod also confirmed that when your cortisol levels are high, insulin regulation gets impacted negatively, which results in inflammation in the body, and in turn disturbs hormonal balance and reproductive health.