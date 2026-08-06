Homemade high-protein momo with no refined flour: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe which uses healthy ingredients
This high-protein recipe substitutes unhealthy refined flour for healthier ingredients. Paired with a tangy tomato chutney, it is perfect to satisfy cravings.
Few comfort foods have the cult following that momo does. Originally a Tibetan and Himalayan delicacy that became deeply woven into the food culture of India's North East, these steamed dumplings are now a nationwide favourite, perfect for satisfying a craving. While the juicy filling is often packed with flavour, the refined flour (maida) wrapper isn't the healthiest choice. The good news? Making momo at home gives you the freedom to reinvent them.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a healthier take on the beloved momo in a YouTube video posted on July 31. Instead of using refined flour (maida), his recipe features a semolina-based dough, making it a more wholesome alternative.
Paired with a tangy, spicy roasted tomato chutney and a juicy, protein-packed chicken filling, these momo deliver all the flavour and comfort of the classic snack while swapping out some of its less nutritious ingredients.
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients
For the semolina dough
- 500 g semolina (sooji)
- 150 to 175 ml warm water
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp oil
For the roasted tomato chutney
- 1 tsp oil
- 5 large tomatoes, halved
- 2 tsp oil
- 5 to 6 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 to 4 green chillies, slit
- ¼ cup roasted peanuts
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems, chopped
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tsp sugar
For the chicken stuffing
- 1 tbsp oil
- 3 to 4 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1-inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped
- ½ tsp white sesame seeds (optional)
- 200 g chicken mince
- Salt, to taste
For the chilli dip
- 1 to 2 mild green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp chilli oil
Other ingredients
- 2 to 3 tbsp refined flour (maida), for rolling
- 1 to 2 tsp oil, for greasing the steamer
For garnish
- Coriander sprigs
Method
Prepare the semolina dough
- In a mixing bowl, combine the warm water and semolina.
- Add salt and mix until a semi-soft dough begins to form.
- Add the oil and knead until smooth.
- Cover and let the dough rest for 10 to 15 minutes.
Make the roasted tomato chutney
- Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the halved tomatoes, cut side down, and cook until lightly charred on all sides.
- Transfer the tomatoes to a bowl.
- In the same pan, heat the remaining two teaspoons of oil. Add the garlic and green chillies, and sauté over high heat for two to three minutes until the garlic turns golden.
- Add the roasted peanuts, coriander stems and salt. Toss for one minute.
- Transfer everything to the bowl with the tomatoes and allow it to cool slightly.
- Blend the mixture into a smooth paste.
- Transfer to a serving bowl, stir in the sugar, adjust the seasoning if required, and garnish with coriander sprigs.
Prepare the chicken stuffing
- Heat the oil in a pan.
- Add the green chillies, ginger, coriander stems and sesame seeds (if using). Sauté for two to three minutes until fragrant.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool slightly.
- Add the chicken mince and salt, then mix well until evenly combined.
Make the chilli dip
- In a small bowl, combine the chopped green chillies, dark soy sauce, vinegar, salt, oil and chilli oil.
- Mix well and set aside.
Assemble and steam the momos
- Divide the rested dough into small, lemon-sized portions.
- Roll each portion into a thin circle, dusting lightly with refined flour if needed.
- Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the centre.
- Fold and seal the edges, pleating as desired to form crescent-shaped or round momos.
- Lightly grease a steaming plate and arrange the momos, leaving a little space between each.
- Steam for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the wrappers are cooked and the chicken filling is fully done.
- Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with the roasted tomato chutney and chilli dip.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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