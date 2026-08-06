Homemade high-protein momo with no refined flour: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe which uses healthy ingredients

Few comfort foods have the cult following that momo does. Originally a Tibetan and Himalayan delicacy that became deeply woven into the food culture of India's North East, these steamed dumplings are now a nationwide favourite, perfect for satisfying a craving. While the juicy filling is often packed with flavour, the refined flour (maida) wrapper isn't the healthiest choice. The good news? Making momo at home gives you the freedom to reinvent them.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a healthier take on the beloved momo in a YouTube video posted on July 31. Instead of using refined flour (maida), his recipe features a semolina-based dough, making it a more wholesome alternative.

Paired with a tangy, spicy roasted tomato chutney and a juicy, protein-packed chicken filling, these momo deliver all the flavour and comfort of the classic snack while swapping out some of its less nutritious ingredients.