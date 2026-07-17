Overripe bananas going to waste? Use them to make chef Ranveer Brar's delicious dessert: Toffee banana fritters
If you're tired of using leftover bananas for banana bread, here's a mouth-watering alternative to breathe new life in them! Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe.
Those bananas sitting on your kitchen counter may be looking a little worse for wear, their peels speckled and turning black. Sure, you could bake yet another loaf of banana bread, but if you're craving something different, those overripe bananas still have plenty to offer. Instead of letting them go to waste, transform them into a crisp, caramel-coated dessert that's surprisingly easy to make and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. We found just the recipe!
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared a delicious toffee banana recipe that transforms overripe bananas into crisp, golden fritters coated in a rich caramel glaze. The indulgent dessert is a great way to use up leftover bananas and perfectly balances sweetness while adding a satisfying crunch. In a YouTube video shared on November 14, 2021, the chef demonstrates the step-by-step preparation along with the complete ingredients list.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the banana fritters
- 3 to 4 overripe bananas, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Refined flour (maida), for dusting
- Iced water, for dipping
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
For the batter
- 1 cup refined flour (maida)
- A pinch of salt
- Water, as required
- ¼ tsp baking powder
For the caramel
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 to 2 tbsp water
For garnish
- Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
- Mint leaves
- Sesame seeds
Method
- Prepare the batter by whisking together the refined flour, salt, baking powder and enough water to form a smooth, lump-free batter with a coating consistency. Let it rest for five to 10 minutes.
- Lightly dust the banana pieces with refined flour, then dip them into the batter, ensuring they are evenly coated. Deep-fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown, crisp and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on absorbent paper.
- Meanwhile, add the sugar and one to two tablespoons of water to a pan. Cook over medium heat, without stirring too much, until the sugar melts and turns into a deep golden caramel.
- Working quickly, add the fried banana pieces to the hot caramel and toss gently until each piece is evenly coated.
- Immediately transfer the caramel-coated bananas to a bowl of iced water for a few seconds to set the caramel into a crisp shell. Remove and place them on absorbent paper.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and extra sesame seeds, if desired.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Chef Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and author, holding a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow. He is widely recognised as India's youngest executive chef at age 25, his recurring judge role on MasterChef India, and his honorary membership at the James Beard Foundation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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