Another paper leak protest, CJP offers support: Why are students on hunger strike in Jharkhand?

The protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations have escalated, with a student leader launching an indefinite hunger strike as aspirants demand the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test, a probe into alleged paper leaks and sweeping reforms to the state's recruitment system. The agitation also received backing from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), adding momentum to the ongoing protests in Ranchi. Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI)

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

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Student protests, hunger strike and more in Jharkhand Addressing supporters, Mahato traced the timeline of the agitation, saying it began after the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test results were declared last month.

"The results of the 14th Preliminary Test (PT) were declared on the 2nd of last month, exactly a month ago today, marking the start of this controversy. We launched this agitation on July 5, met the Governor on July 7, and staged an effigy-burning protest on July 8. We met the Chief Minister on July 20 and submitted evidence, which triggered official action," he said, reported news agency ANI.

Mahato alleged that the government and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had failed to adequately address students' concerns despite weeks of protests.

"The current attitude of both the Jharkhand government and the Commission is demoralising students across the state... To uphold the students' morale and escalate this struggle, I am giving up food starting today... Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th PT examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the TDPL agency," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mahato said he would continue his hunger strike until the demands submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren were met.

"To ensure that the students' morale is maintained, I am sitting on a hunger strike to take this fight forward. I will follow all the rules of this strike and ensure that the government comes to its knees. We will ensure that all the accused get strict punishment," he said.