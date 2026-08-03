Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to resume amid House impasse; 4 key bills on agenda
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The government is looking to introduce four bills in the house today amid ongoing protests from the opposition over Amit Shah's response to the crackdown on student protests and the Ram Mandir donation theft row.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament will resume today at 11am. As the session continues amid an impasse in the houses due to continuous protests from the opposition over the crackdown on CJP protestors and the Ram Mandir donation theft case, the Union government is likely to press ahead with four bills in Parliament....Read More
Among the business listed for Monday are the passage of a bill to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges to 37 and amendments relating to the MSME sector.
The government will also introduce legislation to provide a comprehensive statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute and a bill to modernise the law governing evidence contained in bankers’ books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.
According to Opposition leaders, the government is also expected to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill for passage later in the session.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Why key bills will be introduced in the parliament today?
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: With the monsoon session proceedings set to resume today, the Union government is expected to introduce key bills -
- The Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2026, which aims to provide a statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute.
- The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill, 2026, which will modernise the law governing evidence in bankers' books in accordance with the "digital era."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Renuka Chowdhury moves Adjournment Motion demanding audit of Ram Temple Trust
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In the notice, Chowdhury has called for the suspension of zero hour and question hour to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to begin at 11am
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: With just nine days left for the monsoon session, both houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - are set to resume their proceedings today at 11am