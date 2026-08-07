‘Echo Oppn's sentiments to Amit Shah': Rajya Sabha chairman to Rijiju amid ruckus over student protest crackdown

Over the past two weeks, the ongoing monsoon session has been largely washed out because the Opposition demanded a statement from Shah in the House over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns at the July 20 protest demanding the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan .

Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday asked Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju to “echo the sentiments of the Opposition” to Union home minister Amit Shah , a rare observation that came amid mounting disruptions demanding Shah’s presence over violence at sprawling student protests in Delhi last month.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 12pm on Thursday, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We are asking the home minister and the Prime Minister to come to the House. We request the chair to direct the home minister to come and give a statement. We are ready to discuss it.” Kharge also pointed to late finance minister Arun Jaitley’s notion that disruption was a part of parliamentary democracy.

“Now I request you to consider his [Kharge’s] request. He requested the home minister to come to the House...As parliamentary affairs minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the HM,” Radhakrishnan said.

“But here, when we are asking genuine questions, they are escaping,” Kharge said.

The term “conveying the sentiments” in parliamentary proceedings is widely regarded as sending a signal to the minister or a member from the top office of the House. It is not binding on the member but usually, a member acts accordingly to the larger sense of the House.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned “it is his will” indicating that ultimately it would be Shah’s decision whether to respond to the Opposition’s demand.

To be sure, Shah is expected to reply to the debate on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma said was likely to come up on August 12. Lalduhoma’s statement came after meeting Shah in Delhi.

Radhakrishnan’s direction was preceded by a sharp exchange between Rijiju and Kharge. Amid sloganeering during Zero Hour, Rijiju said he wanted to draw attention to two rules, Rules 235 (2) and Rule 240, to underline the disruptions by the Opposition.

Rule 235(2) prohibits any member from interrupting another member who was currently speaking; Rijiju referred to this rule as the Opposition was preventing speakers from raising issues during Zero Hour.

Rule 240 deals with irrelevance or repetition during parliamentary debates, in a possible reference to Kharge, who has been raising allegations of police excesses against the protestors on July 20.

“Every day Kharge ji reads out the same thing, Kharge ji says the same thing, this Rule applies to our Leader of the Opposition,” Rijiju said. The Opposition protested against the minister’s intervention.

Rijiju defends Shah Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rijiju defended the home minister.

“The home minister and the Prime Minister are present in Parliament from morning until evening. The opposition members themselves do not let the House function; instead, they raise slogans outside. This is not right... In the Rajya Sabha, bills are being passed after thorough discussion despite Congress and a couple of allies staging walkouts. Many MPs are participating in the discussions and expressing their views. Ultimately, it is the Congress, and specifically its newly elected MPs, that suffers the loss, as they miss the opportunity to speak,” Rijiju said.

“The country is moving forward, yet they keep raising the same slogans day after day. Regarding students, the Prime Minister has taken such a revolutionary decision and has done so much to address the problem of exam leaks. Yet, these people create a drama over a single issue in the morning and put on a show of insulting Lord Ram. Engaging in such behaviour and constantly raising slogans is not appropriate,” the minister added.

Kharge says even PM should come to House and apologise Later, Kharge retorted, “If I don’t read the rules, if I don’t read my matter, should I read what you (Rijiju) give? It’s my right- what to speak, when to speak, how to speak.”

Buoyed by the chair’s message, Kharge held a press conference and said, “This is a simple request, and it is well within the government’s control. Why they are not present is still unknown. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha told the parliamentary affairs minister that the home minister should come to the House and speak on this incident. Rijiju alone does not have the authority to resolve the issue. He only conveys the matter, and then the issue fizzles out,” Kharge said.

When asked about the Opposition’s next course of action, Kharge said, “It depends on when the Home Minister comes to the House and what statement he makes. Even the Prime Minister should come to the House and apologise. Such a serious incident has taken place, and yet the Home Minister has not made a statement,” he said.