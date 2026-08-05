Govt-opposition stand-off continues as Rahul sticks to demand for Shah’s statement

The stand-off between the government and the Opposition in Parliament seems unlikely to end any time soon, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stuck to his demand for Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on the use of force against protesting students on July 20. Rahul Gandhi had a 40-minute meeting with Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

The government also indicated, HT learns, that it is willing to bring the delimitation bill during a special three-day session after Independence Day on the day Gandhi had a 40-minute meeting with Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

People aware of the matter said Rijiju reached out to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha to discuss the possibility of allowing the House business. Rijiju sought the Opposition’s cooperation in the passage of key bills including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the delimitation bill. But Gandhi is learned to have said that his party will not budge on its demand for Shah’s statement.

Gandhi is believed to have told Rijiju that the Congress is opposed to the delimitation bill, but will talk to allies and get back. Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the meeting. Last week, Gandhi and Rijiju met for over 15 minutes in the LoP’s office.

The government needs a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation bill. It failed to pass the constitutional amendment bill for delimitation earlier this year.

“The Congress seems adamant on a statement, but there may be a change in its stance on raising the issue of donation theft in Ayodhya…an issue that the Samajwadi Party has been raising,” said a person aware of the matter.

On Tuesday, an Opposition leader said a few notices seeking a discussion on the Ayodhya donation theft issue have been sent to the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

A BJP leader said the Opposition has been stalling Parliament since the beginning of the monsoon session and the government’s efforts to break the logjam have been unsuccessful because the other side frequently changes the goalposts and does not want discussions unless they are under rule 267, which allows members to submit a written notice to suspend the pre-decided daily agenda to discuss an urgent matter subject to the presiding officer’s consent.