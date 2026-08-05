Abrogation of Article 370 was a decisive new chapter: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, marked a “decisive new chapter” in history. Jammu and Kashmir was carved out as a Union territory with assembly and Ladakh was given the status of a UT without legislature. (Narendra Modi | Facebook)

On August 5, 2019, the Union government tabled a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories and also read down Articles 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state special powers to determine issues of domicile.

“Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh,” the PM said in a post on X.

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'Wide-ranging transformation' since 2019: PM “...Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India,” he said.

After Parliament gave its consent, Jammu and Kashmir was carved out as a Union territory with assembly and Ladakh was given the status of a UT without legislature.