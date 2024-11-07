Jammu and Kashmir assembly move on 370, 35A signals intent to rekindle terror: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly condemned the recent resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly by the National Conference and the Congress seeking to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A. Yogi cautioned that if the Congress does not oppose this proposal, it may face the same fate as Articles 370 and 35A. (HT FILE)

Describing the move as a return to divisive and disruptive politics, he warned that it signals an intention to rekindle terrorism by undermining national unity.

Addressing an event organised by the All India Bhojpuri Samaj at Lakshman Mela Ground on Chhath Puja here, Adityanath said, “The Congress and its allies aim to drag the country and the Valley back into the flames of terrorism. They are unwilling to see Jammu and Kashmir’s development and the promising future of its youth. The nation will never accept their divisive agendas. The 140 crore people of India stand firmly for the unity and integrity of the nation and are prepared to respond decisively to any threats.”

He further cautioned that if the Congress does not oppose this proposal, it may face the same fate as Articles 370 and 35A.

Highlighting the importance of Chhath Puja, he underscored the need to safeguard national unity and integrity.

“When we are divided by caste and religion, others rule over us,” he remarked.

“While we come together through these festivals, some individuals living in India are undermining the country’s essence. No true Indian should tolerate this. But when we, as 140-crore strong, speak in unison, no force can challenge India,” he added.

“On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Modi decisively eradicated terrorism in the Kashmir Valley by abolishing Articles 370 and 35A. This historic decision, approved by Parliament, eliminated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status from the Constitution. The world then witnessed a new, powerful India—peaceful but resolute in defending itself,” he said.

Adityanath emphasized India’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and integrity, declaring that the nation is ready to make any sacrifice to protect its identity and unity.

He strongly criticised the Congress, highlighting how it introduced Article 370 into the Constitution despite Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s opposition, thereby setting Kashmir on the path to violence and terrorism. He recalled the turmoil that followed, with widespread violence, targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, and brutal attacks on anyone voicing support for India.

“While the Congress had initially labelled Article 370 a ‘temporary provision,’ only Prime Minister Modi took the bold step to eliminate it. Today, Kashmir is on the path of progress, with new educational institutions, hospitals, industries, and a renewed sense of security that has allowed previously displaced residents to return home,” Adityanath said.

He reminded that Article 370, now abolished, cannot and will not return—it was the root cause of mass violence, terrorism, and the massacre of countless innocent people. He described it as a “blood-stained chapter,” which once destroyed Kashmir’s social harmony and beauty by fueling religious extremism and turning the region into a hub of terrorism.

Many dignitaries, including deputy chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Bhojpuri Samaj national president Prabhunath Rai were present on the occasion.