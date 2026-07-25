Love in the time of student rallies: How Gen Z scored protest dates while blending political alignment with romance

Though the political dust is settling, post Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and the nationwide student demonstrations come to a close, here's a peek into the love that has conquered more than activism. While the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak marked a decisive moment for the protests, alongside this was Gen Z finding another reason to take to the streets: dating. Youngsters share how they met politically-aligned matches at the protest sites, and even created Reels like baddies, at the recent student protests. (Photo: AI Image generated using ChatGPT (For representational purposes only)) The gatherings for the young were ruled by the social media game, whether it was about getting the word out, to assemble, or share quirky boards. Scrolling through the protest content, a recurring Reel theme was tongue-in-cheek invitations of several protesters looking for someone to accompany them on a date at the site. Many even put out direct calls for ‘protest dates’, blending political viewpoints with matchmaking. Honest confession: plenty were willing to RSVP. We spoke to a few of them, and honestly, it felt as if Valentine’s arrived again this year. As they say, protest will end, but love shall win over and last longer.

Swipe right for solidarity When Vaishali-based content creator and badminton influencer Yash Chandra, 21, uploaded a Reel floating the idea of a protest date, he says he did it “aise hi maze mein”. He certainly wasn’t expecting what followed. “Reel mein toh dono ladkon, ladkiyon ka reply! Almost 500-600 DMs aa gaye! Maine reply kiya 100-150 logon ko,” he says. As comments of “let’s go, let’s go” poured in, Chandra briefly turned his dating call-out into something bigger. “Then I thought let’s let the date idea and make a group chat and everyone can go together as a group." But before that, Chandra made sure to lock his own date in parallel. “Ek ladki ka mujhe DM aaya, curly-haired baddie, aur maine directly puch liya ki protest date ke baad aap mere saath normal date pe chalogi? Aur usne kaha haan! Now, we’re going to go for a conventional coffee date,” he shares.

In Ghaziabad, Ayush, 24, a marketing professional, had a similar surprise after uploading his own Reel. “Maine toh aise hi Reel daal di thi ki baddies ka reply ayega. Ab aisi ladkiyan comment kar rahi hain aur DM kar rahi hain jo meri league ke bahar hain!” One of those interactions actually made it offline as he went on a protest date with Neha Sharma, who, as luck would have it, lives in neighbouring Indirapuram. “It felt amazing that we’re not just standing together for the future, but also making a connection for our own future,” he says, adding, “It’s too new to say where it will go, but I am super optimistic about her.” For Daniya Khan, 19, who attended the Delhi protest with boyfriend Afnan Malik, the date wasn’t hypothetical. “He works with me, toh humare liye it was a date only!” she says, sharing how the day included chanting, sloganeering and meeting old friends, but also the little gestures that made the unconventional date memorable. “He recorded videos for me. He got me food, water etc. Baarish mein he covered me with his bag. It was so romantic, just like a film,” adds Khan.

Ahmedabad-based IT professional Gaurav Shukla, 25, too, says a Reel he initially uploaded “just for content” left his Instagram buzzing for days. Messages, he says, arrived from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Assam. “I was wishing a girl from Ahmedabad mere saath protest date pe chali jaati! Still waiting for DMs.” Rate this: Political compatibility For some, the appeal goes beyond having company while sloganeering. A protest can cut through several dates’ worth of small talk. Nikita, 20, a DU student from Dilshad Garden, has been using Instagram group chat to help protesters meet other like-minded people. “While solidarity on the ground is important, so are connections,” she says, sharing she has also made one herself. Nikita has been talking to Jagjoot, whom she has been meeting at Jantar Mantar. She adds, “We’re just talking right now, but if it becomes serious, why not? At least we both know what our political views are and where we stand. We are compatible on this front at least.” And a day at a demonstration, she says, reveals considerably more than coffee across a table might. “Going through a protest is such a good way to test someone’s personality! I already know what his icks are and what his triggers are. That’s like, eighth date level!”

For Ritika Kumar, 19, political compatibility is non-negotiable too. Her inbox has been flooded after she posted about the protests, including one message from a boy proposing an unusually cinematic meet-cute: “Jaise hi lathi charge hoga, hum haath pakad ke bhagenge, like a couple!” “Actually, while I did not hold his hand at a protest, the future possibility is open if our vibes match,” she laughs, sharing, “People are actually finding matches, where Jantar Mantar is not just a protest site but a dating site!” Beneath the filter of the humour lies a serious thought. Kumar says she once broke up with an ex because their political beliefs clashed. “It's really important to see right from wrong, especially as a student. If someone disregards leaks and can’t stand up for the issue, then he is not the right partner for me.” But now, the times are a-changin'. In Mumbai, Vikasjeet Singh, 24, skipped the standard first-date café altogether. After matching with someone on dating app Bumble, the Malad-based engineer and his match decided to head to Shivaji Park together. “I’m not sure whose idea it was, hers or mine or just our algorithm,” he jokes. But the unusual setting, he says, immediately stripped away the pressure of a conventional first date. He recounts, “We were both very worked up because of the issue, and through the rains, tensions were slightly high. But that sort of made us bond more together.” His verdict: “If you don’t know what to do off the cuff for a first date, go to the protest and do it together. Do it for the lore.” FOMO, for a cause The jokes, those participating insist, shouldn’t be mistaken for apathy. Take for instance, Samanjasya Bhutani, 21, a college student who has made several humorous Reels around the student-led rallies and attended these with his girlfriend. He opines: “What’s a more romantic date than protesting for students’ rights together? Love for the nation combined with love for each other.” Couples attending together, he adds, have become “couple goals” online. “Nothing is sexier than political awareness and being on the right side of history,” says Bhutani, who believes that the dating Reels, memes and humorous videos make protesting appear less intimidating to young people who might otherwise stay home. “The thing about Gen Z is that FOMO will make us do anything, and this time FOMO is being utilised for the betterment of the nation,” he adds, stating, “Creating FOMO around the protest is the smartest and quickest way to get the youth out on the streets, and it’s working!

For Jyoti Nayal, a fitness instructor from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, she loved being one of the many "baddies" who hopped onto the trend. "Main toh single hi ja rahi thi regularly from day 1. But if this trend helped put the word out there, then why not join in and create my reel?" She added that it wasn't just for content, but also her way to spread awareness about a very serious issue. "My entire circle is filled with medical students who have been impacted by such leaks in the past. This call was to support them. But if this helps me find someone who shares my values, a like-minded person who would want to join me in my journey of life – it's a good manifestation!"