Get to know... Ujjwal Chaurasia

On my speed dial: I don’t call, I run straight to my bhaiyya.

On my playlist: Legend, Aroma and Signed to God, by Sidhu Moose Wala.

High point in life: When I started my Grand Theft Auto gameplay series on YouTube. I used to have so much fun making the content.

Currently I am: At the premiere of Mumbai Heist, a film I have been working on for 3-4 years.

Today I’m craving: Chole bhature and dal makhani with naan.

Next big splurge: A new cinema camera.

App I check before going to bed: I check the comments on my own YouTube channel.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Focus on a single thing.

I’d swipe right on: Someone independent.

A secret skill I have: I am a very good advisor.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To not sleep and stay awake, because I think sleeping is a waste of time.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Cricket with my friends.

My most star-struck moment so far: During my early career, I went to a YouTube event when I had less subscribers and met some of my favourite creators, such as BeastBoyShub, Thug, Dynamo, and Maxtern.

My favourite bad habit: I hate the gym, but I want to be fit too.

A trait I despise in people: People who oversell themselves and take credit for other people’s work.

I won’t leave the house without…: My mobile phone.

The best thing about fame: There is a level of respect you get which is rare to find in society.

The worst thing about fame: You need to be very careful about your private life. Because, if you do anything bad, there are many people waiting to topple the ladder you’ve worked so hard to climb.

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2026

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